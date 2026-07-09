Why Do Some People Gain More Muscle Than Others? Science Explained! (2026)

The Muscle Mystery: Unlocking the Secrets of Muscle Gain

Muscle gain is a fascinating yet perplexing phenomenon. We've all seen those seemingly effortless bodybuilders and wondered: Why do some people gain muscle so easily while others struggle? It's a question that has intrigued scientists and fitness enthusiasts alike, and a recent conference organized by muscle researcher Juha Ahtiainen delved into this very topic.

The conference, which gathered experts from around the world, aimed to unravel the mysteries behind the variability in muscle response to strength training. The key takeaway? While there are indeed differences in muscle gain potential, they are more nuanced than previously thought.

The Variability Myth

One common misconception is that muscle gain is highly variable, with some people gaining significantly more than others. However, studies have shown that after eight to 12 weeks of systematic training, the average person can expect to gain between 1.3 and 1.8 kilograms of muscle. This might not sound like much, but it's a solid baseline for progress.

What's more, when 100 people are assigned to follow an identical training program, the results are surprisingly consistent. Some will gain twice the average amount, while others might not gain anything at all. But this variability is not as extreme as we might think.

The Role of Training

The question then arises: Does strength training itself introduce more variability? Interestingly, studies have reached conflicting conclusions. Some suggest that muscle gain or loss fluctuates between individuals without any training, possibly due to measurement error, biological fluctuations, or environmental changes. However, the impact of strength training on this variability is still being debated.

Subtle Differences, Substantial Insights

The experts at the conference believe that while there are differences in muscle-building potential, they are more subtle than previously believed. This is encouraging news for those who struggle to see results. In a 2024 study, Brazilian researchers found that lengthening workouts from one set to four sets per exercise turned 80% of apparent non-responders into responders. This suggests that with the right approach, almost everyone can benefit from strength training.

Group Differences

While the overall variability is manageable, there are some group differences to consider. Older adults, for instance, tend to gain less muscle for a given workout stimulus. However, women gain proportionally the same amount of muscle as men, relative to their smaller-on-average body sizes, even after menopause. This challenges the notion that muscle gain is solely determined by gender.

The Power of Slow-Twitch Fibers

Another surprising finding is that people with mostly slow-twitch muscle fibers gain just as much muscle proportionally as those with mostly powerful fast-twitch fibers. While their workout details differ, the results are the same. This highlights the importance of individualizing training approaches based on muscle fiber types.

Maximizing Results

So, what's the secret to maximizing muscle gains? The answer lies in consistency and a tailored approach. While the basics of strength training remain the same for everyone, tweaking exercises, weight loads, and set structures can significantly impact results. The American College of Sports Medicine's updated position stand on resistance training provides valuable guidance in this regard.

The Takeaway

In my opinion, the key takeaway from this conference is that muscle gain is a highly personalized journey. While some people may progress faster than others, consistency and a tailored approach are essential for success. The variability in muscle response is manageable, and with the right strategies, almost everyone can achieve their fitness goals. So, embrace your strength training journey, and don't sweat the details. After all, progress is progress, and every step brings you closer to your goals.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the interplay between individual differences and the universal principles of strength training. It's a reminder that while we may not all gain muscle at the same rate, we can all benefit from the transformative power of lifting weights. So, let's lift, lift, and lift again, and watch our muscles grow, one rep at a time!