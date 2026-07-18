Why Earth Had No Continents for Billions of Years (2026)

The formation of Earth's continents is a pivotal moment in our planet's history, and a new study sheds light on a crucial factor that influenced this process: asteroid impacts. According to the research, an extended barrage of asteroid impacts during the Hadean eon made Earth too hot to form stable continents. This revelation challenges our understanding of early Earth's geology and the conditions necessary for the emergence of life.

The Hadean eon, spanning from Earth's formation to around 4.03 billion years ago, was a period of intense heat and volcanic activity. During this time, the planet was a magma ocean, with no solid surfaces and temperatures high enough to melt any rock. This molten state was primarily due to radiogenic heating, the decay of radioactive elements within the Earth, and the intense asteroid impacts.

The study, published in Science, focuses on the impact heating and its impact on the early Earth's crust. The researchers, led by Professor Tim Johnson of Curtin University, modeled the heat flux from asteroid impacts and found that it significantly exceeded the heat generated by the planet's interior. This excess heat caused the crust to remain molten at depths below a few kilometers, leading to the gravitational segregation of dense, iron- and magnesium-rich material and the formation of silica-rich crust.

This silica-rich crust, known as felsic rock, is the foundation of the lighter continental crust. In contrast, the heavier oceanic crust, composed of mafic rock, is richer in iron and magnesium. The differentiation of these rock types is a crucial aspect of Earth's geology, influencing the distribution of elements and the planet's magnetic field.

The study also highlights the role of the Late Heavy Bombardment (LHB), a hypothesized period of intense asteroid impacts that occurred around 4.1 to 3.8 billion years ago. The LHB is believed to have been caused by the migration of the Solar System's giant planets, which disrupted the gravitational order and led to a sustained barrage of asteroid impacts. This period of intense bombardment would have kept the early Earth's crust hot, weak, and mobile, preventing the formation of stable continents.

The end of the LHB coincides with the thickening of Earth's crust and the appearance of the oldest fragments of continental crust, such as the Acasta Gneiss in northern Canada. This timing suggests a causal relationship between the reduction in asteroid impacts and the emergence of stable continental crust. The study's findings challenge the traditional view of plate tectonics, suggesting that the early Earth's crust was thin and unstable, with impacts playing a crucial role in the melting and recycling of materials on a planetary scale.

In conclusion, this research provides a fascinating insight into the complex interplay between asteroid impacts, heat generation, and the formation of Earth's continents. It highlights the dynamic nature of our planet's early history and the critical role of external forces in shaping its geological evolution. As we continue to explore the mysteries of our solar system, studies like this remind us of the intricate connections between celestial events and the development of life-sustaining environments.