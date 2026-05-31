Why Expanding College Football Playoffs to 24 Teams is a Bad Idea | Casagrande's Take (2026)

The Great College Football Debate: Access vs. Exclusivity

The world of college football is abuzz with a controversial topic: the potential expansion of the College Football Playoff (CFP) from 12 to 24 teams. This debate is not merely about numbers; it's a clash of ideologies, a battle between those who crave access and those who cherish exclusivity.

The 'Access' Argument

Proponents of expansion argue that 'access' is the key to a fairer system. They believe that more teams should have the opportunity to compete for the championship, mirroring the 'everyone gets a trophy' mentality. This perspective is epitomized by Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark's statement about the proposed 24-team bracket, where he advocates for 'more access' to the playoff, especially for his conference. However, this argument overlooks the fact that the Big 12 has a poor track record in CFP games, and their lone win led to a highly one-sided championship.

Tennessee's AD, Danny White, also chimes in, suggesting that the percentage of teams with access to the postseason is too low in football. But is increasing access always beneficial? It's a slippery slope, as Texas A&M coach Mike Elko astutely points out, using the recent expansion of the NCAA basketball tournament as an example. The danger lies in diluting the value of the playoff by letting in too many teams.

The Value of Scarcity

Scarcity, in this context, is not a dirty word. It's what makes the college football playoff so special. The current system, with its limited spots, ensures that the regular season matters. It's a cutthroat competition where only the best of the best advance. This scarcity is what drives the excitement and intensity of the sport. As Texas A&M AD Trev Alberts rightly mentions, the regular season should be hard, and making the playoff should be an achievement.

The college football regular season is unique in that it already has playoff-like characteristics, keeping teams in contention until the very end. This is a feature, not a bug. The NFL, with its higher percentage of teams making the playoffs, doesn't necessarily provide a better model. The magic of college football lies in the balance between regular-season significance and playoff exclusivity.

The Tipping Point of Dilution

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Georgia coach Kirby Smart warn of a tipping point where expansion dilutes the product. Expanding to 24 teams could be the breaking point, turning the CFP into just another postseason tournament. The fear is that the focus shifts from celebrating excellence to accommodating mediocrity. Coaches and administrators, driven by self-preservation, advocate for more access, but this may ultimately lead to the loss of what makes college football exceptional.

The expansion debate exposes a fundamental conflict between the desire for inclusivity and the preservation of a high-quality, exclusive competition. While some argue for more access, it's essential to consider the potential consequences. Personally, I believe that the current CFP format strikes a delicate balance, and any significant expansion could jeopardize the very essence of college football's allure.