Why Hungry is a Missed Opportunity for a Killer Hippo Movie (2026)

The Unlikely Horror of 'Hungry': When Hippos Attack, But the Film Doesn't Bite

There’s something inherently absurd about a killer hippo movie. I mean, really—a hippo? In Louisiana? It’s the kind of premise that screams B-movie gold, a perfect blend of ridiculousness and potential thrill. Yet, Hungry seems to miss the mark by taking itself far too seriously. Personally, I think this is where the film’s biggest flaw lies: it’s a movie that refuses to embrace its own absurdity, and in doing so, it loses its edge.

The Hippo in the Room: A Missed Opportunity



Let’s start with the star of the show—or rather, the lack thereof. The hippo in Hungry is treated like a mythical creature, hidden away until well into the film. Now, I get it—delaying the reveal can build tension, à la Jaws. But here’s the thing: when the hippo finally does appear, it’s underwhelming. The kills are quick, almost perfunctory, and the creature itself feels disconnected from the world it’s supposed to terrorize. What many people don’t realize is that hippos are genuinely terrifying in real life—they’re territorial, aggressive, and incredibly strong. Yet, in Hungry, the hippo feels more like a plot device than a genuine threat. It’s a missed opportunity, especially when you consider how much more impactful the film could have been if it leaned into the sheer brutality of its titular villain.

The Bayou That Wasn’t: A Setting That Falls Flat



Another detail that I find especially interesting is the film’s portrayal of the Louisiana swamps. As someone who’s spent time in the bayou, I can tell you this: Hungry doesn’t come close. The film was shot in Malta, in water tanks, and it shows. The setting feels sterile, almost too picturesque, lacking the murky, bug-infested atmosphere that defines the real thing. From my perspective, this disconnect undermines the film’s sense of place. If you’re going to set a horror movie in a specific location, you need to capture its essence—otherwise, it just feels like a generic backdrop.

Seriousness vs. Fun: Where’s the Balance?



One thing that immediately stands out is Hungry’s insistence on being serious. Don’t get me wrong—I appreciate a horror film that takes itself seriously. But when your premise involves a killer hippo, there’s a fine line between seriousness and self-importance. Hungry crosses that line. The film seems to think that by avoiding humor, it’s elevating itself above other creature features. In my opinion, this is a mistake. A movie like Crawl (2019) manages to balance tension and fun effortlessly, proving that you can have a serious tone without sacrificing entertainment. Hungry, unfortunately, feels like it’s trying too hard to be taken seriously, and it ends up feeling dull.

The Characters: Forgettable Faces in a Forgetful Film



Let’s talk about the characters—or rather, the lack of memorable ones. The cast, including Madison Davenport and Joaquim de Almeida, does a decent job with what they’re given, but the problem is, they’re not given much. The characters are thinly sketched, their motivations vague, and their arcs predictable. What this really suggests is that Hungry is more focused on its central gimmick than on building a compelling human story. And in a genre where the human element is often what keeps us invested, that’s a critical misstep.

The Broader Trend: Why Hippos Haven’t Taken Over Horror



If you take a step back and think about it, Hungry’s failure is part of a larger trend in horror. Sharks dominate the killer animal subgenre, despite hippos being far deadlier in reality. Why? Because sharks are already embedded in our cultural fear of the ocean. Hippos, on the other hand, are less familiar, less mythologized. Hungry had the chance to change that, to make hippos the new face of animal horror. Instead, it feels like a missed opportunity—a film that could have been groundbreaking but ended up being forgettable.

Final Thoughts: A Film That Doesn’t Quite Sink Its Teeth In



In the end, Hungry is a film that tries to do too much by doing too little. It wants to be serious, but it lacks depth. It wants to be scary, but it lacks tension. It wants to be memorable, but it lacks personality. What makes this particularly fascinating is that the ingredients for a great film are all there—a unique premise, a talented cast, and a setting ripe for horror. Yet, the execution falls flat.

Personally, I think Hungry is a cautionary tale for filmmakers: don’t be afraid to embrace the absurdity of your premise. Horror works best when it’s unafraid to have fun, even in the darkest moments. Hungry could have been a cult classic, a film that redefined the killer animal genre. Instead, it’s just another entry in a long list of forgettable creature features. And that, in my opinion, is the real tragedy.

So, if you’re thinking of watching Hungry, proceed with caution. It’s not a terrible film, but it’s not a great one either. It’s just… there. And in a genre as vibrant and varied as horror, ‘just there’ isn’t enough.