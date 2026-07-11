Why I'm Still a Techno-Optimist Despite Scary AI Headlines (2026)

I've seen the scary headlines about AI. Here's why I'm still a techno-optimist.

As someone who came of age before the era of surveillance capitalism, doom-scrolling, and the ethically dubious aspects of Big Tech, I've always been a techno-optimist at heart. Despite the growing anger over the negative impacts of certain technologies, especially AI, I believe that this is the wrong approach. If the very people who can shape a desirable future decide to opt out, we're in trouble. Techno-optimism is a mindset worth cultivating.

My journey into the world of AI and robotics began with a thrilling experience at DARPA's Robotics Challenge in Pomona, California. I witnessed robots like HUBO from Korea showcasing their abilities, from climbing stairs to driving SUVs. I imagined a future where these robots would be our heroes in times of crisis, rescuing us from earthquakes and disasters. This enthusiasm for technology was further fueled by my encounter with an exoskeleton and a remotely operated industrial robot in Utah, and my experience with flying square robots at NASA AMES, which delivered room service and even a self-proclaimed cyborg.

However, I understand the concerns surrounding AI. I've made conscious choices to limit my exposure to panic-inducing news. I prefer the print edition of my newspaper, allowing me to engage with news and views thoughtfully. I've also set boundaries with technology, avoiding social media and smart speakers. My Android device serves my needs, and I refuse to reward bad content with attention. I'm mindful of where I spend my money and the companies I support.

While I acknowledge the potential threats to employment, especially for entry-level positions, I remain optimistic. AI is a tool that can be shaped by our actions. My experience working with graduate students and post-doctoral researchers at a University Affiliated Research Center (UARC) has been eye-opening. I developed an editorial production system using five AI tools, including those with British accents, to assist in creating well-formatted materials and reducing the workload for my colleagues.

This experience highlights the potential of AI to enhance human creativity and productivity. I find joy in linguistically programming AI with British-voiced text-to-speech, reminiscent of my early days with text-based games and the thrill of exploring digital domains. My enthusiasm for technology is not just about the tools themselves but also about the endless possibilities they unlock.

Despite the current challenges and negative headlines, I envision a future where AI and technology continue to evolve and improve our lives. Techno-optimism is a guiding principle that gives us a fighting chance to create a future worth living in. It's about embracing the potential of technology while being mindful of its ethical implications and ensuring that it benefits humanity as a whole.