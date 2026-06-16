Why I waited until almost 30 to take my first trip overseas (2026)

It's a peculiar paradox, isn't it? The world beckons with its infinite wonders, yet so many of us, myself included, find ourselves tethered to the familiar, crafting elaborate excuses to postpone that first grand adventure beyond our borders. For years, the idea of stepping onto foreign soil felt like scaling Everest – a monumental task reserved for the truly brave or the exceptionally fortunate. My own hesitation, I've come to realize, wasn't just about logistics; it was a deeply ingrained insecurity, a quiet whisper of doubt about my place in the wider world.

The Invisible Walls We Build

Personally, I think the biggest hurdle for many of us isn't the cost or the time off work, though those are certainly valid concerns. It's the internal narrative we construct. We worry about being outsiders, about not fitting in, about the sheer overwhelmingness of the unknown. This fear, while subtle, can be incredibly potent, acting as an invisible barrier that keeps us confined to what we know. I found myself in this very predicament, always planning to travel, always talking about it, but never quite taking the plunge. It was a comfortable inertia, a self-imposed limitation born from a fear of judgment and a lack of confidence in navigating unfamiliar landscapes. What many people don't realize is that this hesitation often stems from a deeper identity crisis, a questioning of our own worthiness to explore and connect.

A Catalyst for Change

For me, the turning point arrived not through a sudden surge of courage, but through a professional invitation. Being asked to contribute to an exhibition in Sweden, specifically to share a Yolngu Dreaming Story through a comic format, felt less like a travel opportunity and more like a profound responsibility. This wasn't just about me experiencing a new place; it was about carrying a piece of my heritage across continents. This sense of purpose, of representing my culture and my people, lent an undeniable weight and urgency to the journey. It transformed the abstract idea of overseas travel into a tangible mission, one that I felt compelled to undertake.

The Crucible of Transformation

Interestingly, this professional catalyst coincided with a deeply personal period of upheaval. I was navigating what felt like a 'second coming-of-age,' a more profound and introspective transformation that followed a significant heartbreak. This painful experience, while shattering, ultimately stripped away illusions and forced a reckoning with what no longer served me. In losing something I cherished, I gained a clearer understanding of myself and a newfound sense of freedom. This liberation felt like an invitation to embrace the world, to use this newfound independence to explore and grow. From my perspective, such personal crises, while agonizing, often serve as powerful initiators of change, pushing us towards experiences we might otherwise shy away from.

Bridging Worlds, Finding Connection

What truly surprised me about my first overseas journey was the swiftness with which the unfamiliar began to feel familiar. The initial shock of a different climate, a new language, and a distinct rhythm of life quickly gave way to a realization: people are, at their core, the same everywhere. Acts of kindness, shared laughter, and genuine connection transcended cultural and linguistic barriers. This experience taught me a vital lesson: the world isn't as intimidating as our fears often paint it. It's a place where joy, friendship, and new opportunities are readily available, often just beyond the edge of our comfort zones. If you take a step back and think about it, this ability to find common ground across vastly different environments is a testament to our shared humanity. It suggests that the most significant journeys are often internal, about shedding our preconceptions and embracing the inherent connectivity of the human spirit. I now look forward to the next adventure, eager to see what other worlds await my exploration.