Why I waited until my 40s to wear shorts - and I’ll always regret it (2026)

In my 40s, I've finally embraced shorts, and it's been a liberating experience. This journey has been a long time coming, as I've always struggled with body image issues, especially when it comes to my legs. From my childhood, where I was called 'one of the chubby ones' in PE class, to my teenage years, where I constantly worried about my body, I've always felt self-conscious about my legs. Even in my 20s, I found myself covering them up, whether it was with tights or black jeans, to avoid attention. But now, I've finally found the courage to break free from these habits and embrace shorts, and it's been a game-changer. In this article, I'll share my personal journey and reflect on the impact it's had on my life. I'll also explore the cultural and psychological factors that have influenced my decision to wear shorts, and how it connects to larger trends in body positivity and self-acceptance. So, let's dive in and explore the world of shorts and body image, and how I've finally found the confidence to embrace my legs.

Why I waited until my 40s to wear shorts - and I’ll always regret it (2026)
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