Why Indians are Choosing to Have Fewer Children: A Look at the Factors and Impact (2026)

India's shifting demographics are a fascinating and complex story, one that goes beyond simple numbers and statistics. It's a narrative of changing priorities, evolving societal norms, and the interplay of personal choices with broader economic and cultural forces. As an expert commentator, I'll delve into the reasons behind India's falling birthrate, exploring the personal stories and societal shifts that underpin this trend. From the career-driven decisions of young professionals to the impact of rising costs of living, India's fertility rates are a microcosm of the broader cultural and economic transformations occurring in the country.

One of the most striking aspects of this trend is the personal stories behind the statistics. Take the case of Nidhi Agarwal, a 41-year-old public relations professional in Bengaluru. After marriage, she and her partner chose not to have children, prioritizing their careers and personal goals over family. This decision, while personal, is far from unique. Many young people across India, particularly in urban areas, are choosing to have fewer children or none at all, driven by a desire to focus on their careers, education, and personal growth.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the shift in societal norms and expectations. In the past, marriage and childbearing were often seen as essential milestones for women. However, today's young women, empowered by education and financial independence, are increasingly choosing to defy these traditional narratives. They are turning away from the message that 'you will only feel settled in life if you get married and have children'. Instead, they are pursuing their passions, building successful careers, and making informed decisions about their lives.

This shift in mindset is not just about individual choices; it's about the broader cultural and economic context. The rise of globalisation and increased access to education have played a significant role in shaping these decisions. Today's young women are more likely to have higher levels of education and are exposed to a wider range of career opportunities. They are also more aware of the costs and challenges associated with raising children in a rapidly changing world.

The impact of rising costs of living is another critical factor. India's inflation rates, coupled with the high costs of healthcare, education, and childcare, make it increasingly difficult for young people to plan for the future. For many, the decision to have children is no longer a straightforward one. It's a complex calculation of financial stability, career goals, and personal aspirations.

This raises a deeper question: how do we support and encourage young people to make informed decisions about their families? The Indian government has taken some steps, such as offering incentives for couples to have more children. However, these measures may not address the underlying issues. Instead, the government should be asking questions like 'Why are couples in their 30s and early 40s finding it so difficult to get pregnant?'

From my perspective, the key to addressing India's falling birthrate lies in fostering a culture of acceptance and respect for personal choices. Society needs to move beyond the judgmental glances and whispered comments that often accompany decisions not to have children. Reproduction is and should be a personal choice, and it's essential to create an environment where people feel comfortable discussing and respecting these decisions.

In conclusion, India's falling birthrate is a fascinating and complex trend, driven by a combination of personal, cultural, and economic factors. It's a story of changing priorities, evolving societal norms, and the interplay of individual choices with broader societal forces. As we navigate this shifting demographic landscape, it's crucial to foster a culture of acceptance and respect for personal choices, ensuring that India's future is shaped by the diverse aspirations and decisions of its people.