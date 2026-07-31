Why Scottie Scheffler's 2026 PGA Tour Struggles Unveiled at the 3M Open (2026)

The 3M Open has provided a fascinating insight into Scottie Scheffler's struggles on the PGA Tour this season. While Scheffler remains the best and most consistent player on the tour, his performance at the 3M Open has been symbolic of his overall 2026 season. The key to understanding his challenges lies in a single moment on the 14th hole.

Scheffler's diligent and conservative approach to golf is one of his strengths, but it became his downfall on the 14th. He took on a flag tucked close to the water, a risky move that allowed no room for error. This decision, along with a similar pin-chasing attempt on the 17th, highlighted a desperate urge to win, which led to a double bogey and bogey, respectively. These errors were a stark contrast to his usual disciplined play.

The 30-year-old's eagerness to secure his second win of the year has led him to force shots he wouldn't typically attempt. If he had taken a more conservative approach, he might have avoided these costly mistakes and been closer to the lead. This raises a deeper question: is Scheffler's win-hunger affecting his performance?

In my opinion, the pressure to match his 2024 and 2025 success, where he won seven and six times, respectively, has led to a change in his strategy. The 2026 season, with only one win, has been a stark contrast, and analysts are struggling to pinpoint the exact reason for his struggles. However, the 3M Open offered a glimpse into a potential reason: his eagerness to win.

As a four-time major champion, Scheffler should take a step back and let his next win come to him naturally. His conservative approach, when coupled with his exceptional skills, has served him well in the past. It's time to revert to this strategy and let the wins come to him, rather than forcing them.