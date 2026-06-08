Why the U.S. cattle herd is at a 75-year low — and what it means for beef prices (2026)

The U.S. cattle herd is at a 75-year low, and the implications for beef prices are far-reaching. This article delves into the complex interplay of factors driving this trend, offering a comprehensive analysis of the situation. From rising costs and drought to international competition and industry consolidation, the challenges faced by cattle producers are multifaceted. The New World screwworm, a parasitic fly, is exacerbating the issue by driving up the value of U.S. cattle. Additionally, the meatpacking industry's consolidation and global trade dynamics further cut into cattle profits. Despite these challenges, U.S. beef production remains steady due to the increased weight of finished cattle, allowing producers to yield the same amount of meat from fewer livestock. However, the future of the cattle industry hinges on the actions of young farmers and the livestock cycle, which may take a decade to rebound. This article provides a nuanced exploration of the topic, shedding light on the various factors at play and their potential impact on the industry.

Why the U.S. cattle herd is at a 75-year low — and what it means for beef prices (2026)
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