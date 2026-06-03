Why Tinubu Kept Fuel Subsidy Removal a Secret - Shettima Explains (2026)

In a recent development, Vice President Kashim Shettima has shed light on President Bola Tinubu's strategic decision-making process, particularly regarding the controversial removal of the petrol subsidy. Shettima's revelation offers a fascinating insight into the political dynamics surrounding this critical economic reform. While many might assume that such a significant policy change would be a central focus during a president's inaugural address, Shettima's account paints a different picture, one that highlights the delicate balance of power and the art of leadership.

Shettima's statement that Tinubu kept the subsidy removal plan a 'top secret' is intriguing. It suggests that the president was aware of the potential pushback and persuasion that could arise from such a controversial decision. By excluding it from his written speech, Tinubu demonstrated a calculated approach to governance, one that prioritizes long-term vision over immediate public opinion. This act of strategic silence can be seen as a testament to Tinubu's leadership style, which is characterized by a willingness to make tough choices and navigate the complexities of economic restructuring.

The vice president's description of this move as 'the courage of leadership' is particularly telling. It implies that Tinubu's decision was not made lightly, but rather with a deep understanding of the challenges ahead. In my opinion, this act of 'audacity' showcases a leader who is not afraid to confront difficult questions and make bold choices, even if it means going against the grain of public sentiment. It is a reminder that true leadership often requires a certain level of bravery and a willingness to challenge the status quo.

Shettima's narrative also provides a broader context for understanding the economic restructuring implemented by the administration. By stating that Tinubu inherited a 'structurally compromised nation,' he implies that the challenges were systemic and required more than just cosmetic changes. This perspective is crucial in understanding the magnitude of the task at hand and the need for a comprehensive approach to economic reform. It is a reminder that leadership is not just about making decisions but also about recognizing the underlying issues and implementing solutions that address the root causes.

Furthermore, Shettima's reference to 'confronting the contradictions that have held this country hostage for 50 years' is a powerful statement. It suggests that the administration is aware of the deep-seated issues that have plagued Nigeria for decades and is committed to breaking free from these constraints. This perspective is encouraging, as it implies a recognition of the need for fundamental change and a willingness to challenge the established norms and practices.

However, one might argue that the decision to keep such a critical policy change a secret could have been handled more transparently. In my view, while strategic silence can be a powerful tool in leadership, it is essential to strike a balance between making informed decisions and maintaining open communication with the public. A more transparent approach might have helped build trust and understanding, especially when dealing with such a controversial issue.

In conclusion, Shettima's revelation offers a fascinating insight into the political dynamics surrounding the subsidy removal decision. It highlights the strategic thinking and leadership style of President Tinubu, while also raising important questions about the balance between transparency and decision-making. As Nigeria continues to navigate its economic challenges, it is crucial to reflect on these insights and consider the broader implications for the country's future.