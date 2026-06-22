Why Vladdy's Power Has Drifted Away (2026)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been a topic of discussion for the past seven years, with many wondering what's wrong with the young star. The author, an expert editorial writer, takes a deep dive into Guerrero's struggles, analyzing his launch angle, drifting issue, and the impact of too much help. They argue that Guerrero's power has drifted away due to a combination of factors, including his launch angle, drifting issue, and the impact of too much help. The writer offers a unique perspective, drawing on their own experiences as a general manager and reflecting on the importance of concentration and execution in hitting. They suggest that Guerrero should focus on hitting home runs in batting practice and remind his motor memory of the feeling of delivering launch angle in his swing. The article concludes with a call for fans to cheer Guerrero, believing that his return to form will be the reason the Jays make the playoffs this year.