Why 'West Side Story' at Paper Mill Falls Flat: A Review (2026)

The Paper Mill Playhouse's rendition of 'West Side Story' is a peculiar and somewhat underwhelming experience. While the production aims to deliver a familiar and beloved classic, it falls short in capturing the essence and energy that make this musical so iconic. The show's director, Mark Hoebee, seems to have opted for a surface-level approach, focusing on delivering a recognizable performance rather than delving into the emotional depths that drive the characters' actions. This decision, while understandable, results in a production that feels somewhat flat and unengaging.

One of the most notable shortcomings is the lack of energy and intensity in the performance. The iconic gang dances, such as the famous 'Snap' routine, are executed with a certain lack of verve. This is particularly notable with Riff (Sean Harrison Jones), who fails to convey the anger and self-righteousness that should be emanating from his character. The audience is left wondering how a character so committed to street life can be portrayed without the necessary passion and conviction.

The production also struggles to capture the volatility and intensity of the Sharks. While Bernardo (Antony Sanchez) stands out as a defiant and dignified presence, the overall sense of danger and unrest within the gang is difficult to locate. This is a crucial aspect of the story, as it drives the conflict and emotional tension between the Sharks and the Jets.

On the other hand, Mikaela Secada as Anita shines in her portrayal. Her worries and desires are conveyed with authenticity and pitiable charm, even if the tension building around her character never quite finds its groove. This is a testament to Secada's skill, as she manages to create a compelling and relatable character despite the production's overall shortcomings.

The production's surface-level approach may be seen as a success in terms of delivering a recognizable rendition of the musical. However, it fails to capture the power and potential to move audiences that the original 'West Side Story' possesses. It goes through the motions but lacks the essential spark that makes this story so captivating. This production is a 'West Side Story' with little fuss or pesky introspection, and while it may satisfy casual fans, it leaves a sense of disappointment for those seeking a deeper and more meaningful experience.

In my opinion, the production's decision to prioritize familiarity over emotional depth is a missed opportunity. While it may have been a safer choice, it ultimately results in a production that feels like a mere shadow of the original. Personally, I think that the Paper Mill Playhouse could have taken more risks and delved into the psychological and cultural complexities that make 'West Side Story' such a timeless classic. What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential for a production to offer a fresh and thought-provoking perspective on a well-known story. From my perspective, the production's lack of energy and intensity is a missed chance to engage audiences on a deeper level. One thing that immediately stands out is the contrast between the iconic status of the musical and the somewhat underwhelming execution of this production. What many people don't realize is that a successful 'West Side Story' production should not only deliver a recognizable performance but also evoke the emotions and thoughts that make the story so powerful. If you take a step back and think about it, the production's surface-level approach raises a deeper question: How can we truly bring to life the complexities and nuances of a classic like 'West Side Story'?