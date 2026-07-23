Why You Should Binge Michael Fassbender's 'The Agency' on Paramount+ (2026)

Michael Fassbender's spy series, "The Agency," is a must-watch for fans of intelligent, mature thrillers. With its cerebral approach and stacked cast, it's no wonder the show has gained a dedicated following. The series, a remake of the acclaimed French series "Le Bureau des Legendes," offers a unique take on the spy genre, blending suspense with a John le Carré-esque style. Fassbender's portrayal of the enigmatic CIA officer, known only as "Martian," is a standout performance, leaving viewers intrigued and eager for more. The show's success is evident in its swift renewal for a second season, which premiered on Paramount+ in June 2026, making it accessible to all subscribers. This move by Paramount+ is strategic, as it positions the series as a potential flagship show, similar to how Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" became a cornerstone for the streamer. The show's creators, Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, are also responsible for the critically acclaimed "Mobland," further solidifying their talent. "The Agency" is a prime example of how a well-crafted, intelligent series can thrive when given the right platform, and it's a binge-worthy watch for anyone seeking a mature spy thriller.

Why You Should Binge Michael Fassbender's 'The Agency' on Paramount+ (2026)
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