In the world of WWE, a fascinating dynamic is unfolding between Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. The recent events have left fans and analysts alike wondering about Fatu's true intentions and the potential consequences of his actions.

The Battle for Supremacy

Fatu's intense rivalry with Reigns has been a highlight of recent WWE programming. His use of the Tongan Death Grip, a move reserved for desperate situations, has added fuel to the fire. Despite losing at Backlash and Tribal Combat, Fatu's post-match attacks have ensured a continuation of this feud.

A Surprising Alliance

On the June 1, 2026, episode of Monday Night Raw, Fatu made a bold move. He acknowledged Reigns and joined forces with him and the Usos, strengthening their group. This alliance has left many questioning Fatu's motives. Is it a genuine acknowledgment, or is it a strategic move to further his own championship aspirations?

Protection and Betrayal

As the World Heavyweight Champion, Reigns attracts the best competitors, and Fatu's attempts to dethrone him have been unsuccessful. By joining Reigns and the Usos, Fatu gains protection against MFT, a group with a personal vendetta against him. Solo Sikoa, Talla Tonga, and Tama Tonga, Fatu's former allies, have a score to settle. Fatu's decision to align with Reigns provides him with a powerful shield, especially considering that the Usos are real-life family members.

A Trick in the Making?

Fatu is known for doing what he wants, when he wants. His willingness to betray his own family is a cause for concern. The tension between Fatu and Sikoa, which culminated in Fatu's betrayal at Money in the Bank, is a testament to his unpredictable nature. Joining the other side of the family is a shocking move, and it raises questions about Fatu's true intentions.

Personally, I think Fatu is biding his time, waiting for the perfect moment to strike. He'll gain Reigns' trust and then betray him, catching him off guard. This could be Fatu's master plan to finally claim the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The Coming Weeks

With SummerSlam approaching, Reigns needs an opponent. The winner of the men's King of the Ring tournament could be a contender, or another wrestler may challenge Reigns. However, the focus remains on Fatu and MFT. Their presence at ringside after the match on Sunday was a clear warning to Reigns and Fatu.

Sikoa's history with Reigns, including their battle for the Ula Fala, adds another layer of complexity. The brief staredown between MFT and Reigns leaves fans wondering about the future. Fatu's true feelings are a mystery, and whether he genuinely believes in his alliance with Reigns or is using it as a means to an end remains to be seen.

In my opinion, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining Fatu's true intentions. Will he continue to play the part of the loyal ally, or will he reveal his true colors and make a play for the championship? The WWE universe is eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this captivating storyline.