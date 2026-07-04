Will Jacob Misiorowski Pitch in the MLB All-Star Game? | Brewers Ace's Upcoming Schedule (2026)

The upcoming All-Star Game schedule has sparked intriguing discussions about Jacob Misiorowski's potential involvement. While it's good news that there won't be any pitching controversies, the situation presents an interesting dilemma. Misiorowski, a 24-year-old ace, is scheduled for three more starts before the All-Star break, which could potentially rule him out of the Midsummer Classic. This development raises questions about the National League's starting pitcher, with worthy candidates like Cristopher Sánchez and Shohei Ohtani also in the running. Misiorowski's exceptional performance, including a record-breaking 105.5 mph pitch, and his impressive statistics make him a standout. However, his workload is a concern, having already thrown 99 innings in 16 starts, which could impact his availability for the All-Star Game. The Brewers' manager, Pat Murphy, emphasizes the importance of Misiorowski's health and the team's focus on winning games. This scenario highlights the delicate balance between performance and player well-being, leaving fans and analysts alike intrigued as the All-Star Game approaches.

Will Jacob Misiorowski Pitch in the MLB All-Star Game? | Brewers Ace's Upcoming Schedule (2026)
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