Will's Death on Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 (2026)

The death of Will on Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 was a shocking and emotional twist, leaving fans and characters alike grieving. The show's abrupt and tragic end to Will's character, played by Josh Stewart, was a surprising turn of events for the series. Will's sudden aneurysm and subsequent death were a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the impact it can have on those left behind. The loss of Will is felt deeply by his wife, JJ, and the rest of the BAU team, as they navigate the aftermath of his passing. The show's decision to kill off Will was a bold move, and it sparked a lot of discussion and speculation among fans and critics alike. Many wondered why the show chose to go down this path, especially given Will's long-standing presence on the series. The answer, as showrunner Erica Messer explained, was a combination of factors. Firstly, the show wanted to explore the grief and aftermath of Will's death, which would have a significant impact on JJ and the team. Secondly, the show wanted to create a sense of urgency and tension, as Will's death would have a ripple effect on the plot and the characters' dynamics. The decision to kill off Will was not an easy one, and it required careful planning and execution. The show's cast and crew had to navigate the emotional terrain of the scene, ensuring that it was handled with sensitivity and respect. The scene where Will collapses in the kitchen was filmed several seasons ago, but it was ultimately pulled because it felt too raw and inappropriate. However, in the wake of Stewart's surprise departure, the show decided to salvage the scene, using it as a poignant and emotional sendoff for Will. The impact of Will's death on the series is profound, and it raises deeper questions about the characters' resilience and ability to cope with loss. The show's exploration of grief and its aftermath is a testament to the complexity and depth of the characters, and it adds a layer of realism and authenticity to the narrative. The return of Matthew Gray Gubler's Dr. Spencer Reid for Will's funeral was a touching moment, highlighting the importance of community and support in times of tragedy. As the series continues into Season 19, the absence of Will will be felt, and the show will continue to explore the emotional journey of JJ and the team. The question remains: how will the show navigate the aftermath of Will's death and the grief that follows? Will the team be able to move forward and continue their work, or will the loss of Will have a lasting impact on their lives and the show's narrative? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: the death of Will will be a defining moment in the series, leaving a lasting impression on fans and characters alike.
Will's Death on Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 (2026)
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