Will Taylor Sheridan's 'Landman' Finally Break Through at the Emmys? | Season 2 Analysis (2026)

In the world of television awards, there's a fascinating enigma that has left many scratching their heads: the consistent snubbing of Taylor Sheridan's shows by the TV Academy. Sheridan, a prolific creator, has crafted an impressive portfolio of series, yet his work has been largely overlooked by the Emmys. This raises a deeper question: What is it about Sheridan's shows that the Academy seems to miss?

The Sheridan Universe

Sheridan's universe spans multiple series, each with its own unique appeal. From the Yellowstone franchise to Mayor of Kingstown and Landman, his shows have captivated audiences and garnered critical acclaim. Despite this, the Emmys have awarded a mere nine nominations across all his projects, with no wins to date.

Landman: A Potential Game-Changer?

Landman, a show about a family in the oil business, is currently in the running for its second season at the Emmys. Its popularity, strong performances, and high production value make it a compelling contender. The show's international success and critical praise suggest it could be a breakthrough for Sheridan.

The Sheridan Factor

However, there are challenges. Sheridan himself may be an obstacle. His reclusive nature and perceived political leanings have created a distance between him and the industry. Many assume his shows reflect a conservative worldview, which could influence how his work is perceived by the Academy.

Women in Sheridan's World

Sheridan has also faced accusations of misogyny, with some arguing he doesn't write female characters well. This perception persists despite the involvement of talented actresses who have praised his work. The question remains: Are these accusations fair, or do they reflect a broader misunderstanding of Sheridan's writing?

Platform Matters

The platform on which a show airs also plays a significant role in its award prospects. Paramount+, the home of Sheridan's shows, is still finding its footing in the 'prestige' TV category. Other platforms, like HBO and Netflix, have established themselves as go-to destinations for award-worthy content. Yellowstone, which could have been a game-changer for Paramount+, was hindered by complex rights issues, ultimately airing on multiple platforms.

A Step Back

If you take a step back and look at the bigger picture, it's clear that Sheridan's shows offer a unique blend of high-stakes drama and soapy entertainment. His ability to attract top talent and create compelling characters is undeniable. Yet, the Emmys have yet to fully recognize his contributions. Perhaps it's time for the Academy to take a closer look at Sheridan's work and reconsider their criteria for what constitutes 'prestige' television.

Conclusion

Landman's potential Emmy success could be a turning point for Sheridan and Paramount+. It's a show that, in my opinion, deserves recognition for its popularity, performances, and production value. Whether it breaks through or not, it's a testament to the power of storytelling and the impact a single show can have on the industry. Let's hope the TV Academy takes notice and gives Sheridan's work the consideration it deserves.