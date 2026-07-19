Will the Green Bay Packers Trade Luke Musgrave? Analyzing His Future (2026)

The Green Bay Packers' tight end position has been a topic of much discussion and speculation, particularly surrounding Luke Musgrave. With the 2025 season now in the rearview mirror, the question on everyone's mind is whether the Packers will trade Musgrave after a disappointing year. Personally, I think this is a complex issue with multiple factors at play, and the answer is not as straightforward as it may seem. What makes this particularly fascinating is the contrast between Musgrave's promising start and his subsequent struggles, which raises a deeper question about the dynamics of NFL player development and team strategy. In my opinion, the Packers' decision will likely hinge on a delicate balance between recognizing Musgrave's potential and addressing the immediate concerns raised by his performance in 2025.

One thing that immediately stands out is the stark contrast between Musgrave's rookie year and his 2025 performance. In his rookie season, Musgrave was on pace for 592 receiving yards, ranking 15th in the NFL. However, in 2025, he regressed significantly, ranking below average in almost every receiving category. This regression is particularly notable given the lacerated kidney injury that sidelined him for part of the 2024 season and the subsequent competition for the starting tight end role. What many people don't realize is that Musgrave's 2025 ranking for YAC (yards after catch) is more reflective of his true ability, as his performance was inflated by a few deep receptions against the Cowboys in the 2023 NFC Wild Card win.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the Packers' continued use of Musgrave as a deep threat, despite his less-than-stellar performance in 2025. The coaching staff has continued to employ him as a seam stretcher, utilizing his high ADOT (average depth of target) throughout his career. This strategy can provide some answers if opponents opt for man coverage against the Packers. However, it also raises the question of whether Musgrave's role is being maximized, or if he is simply being used as a stopgap solution.

From the Packers' perspective, Musgrave still brings a skill set that they can utilize. Roughly 16% of his career targets have come 20+ yards downfield, compared to just 7% for Tucker Kraft, who excels closer to the line of scrimmage. This trend towards using multiple tight ends in the NFL makes holding onto Musgrave an option, even if it means not getting much in return in a trade. However, the Packers must also consider the potential for Musgrave to regress further, particularly given the ACL tear recovery of Kraft, which could impact the team's strategy.

Looking ahead, it appears that Musgrave's time with the Packers is likely coming to an end. While there is not much evidence to suggest that his final year will be noteworthy, it seems he will at least get the opportunity to see it out. The Packers' decision to keep him on the roster, despite his poor performance, suggests that they are willing to give him one last chance to prove himself. However, the question remains: will this be enough to turn things around for Musgrave, or will it be the final nail in the coffin for his time in Green Bay?

In conclusion, the Packers' decision to trade or retain Musgrave is a complex one, influenced by a variety of factors, including his performance in 2025, the team's strategy for the tight end position, and the potential for further regression. While Musgrave's time with the Packers may be coming to an end, the question of his future remains a fascinating one, raising important questions about player development, team strategy, and the dynamics of the NFL.