Will The Rolling Stones Win a Grammy for ‘Foreign Tongues’? (2026)

The Rolling Stones, an iconic band that needs no introduction, have had a rather peculiar relationship with the Grammy Awards. Despite their legendary status, it's intriguing to delve into why it took so long for the Grammys to recognize their talent.

The Late Arrival of Grammy Nominations

The year 1979 marked a turning point for the Stones, as they finally received their first Grammy nomination for 'Some Girls'. But why did it take so long?

In my opinion, the Grammy voters of the '60s and '70s seemed to have a bias towards pop and traditional pop, overlooking the raw energy and innovation of rock music. The Stones, with their rebellious spirit, were perhaps too ahead of their time for the Grammy's tastes.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the contrast with The Beatles, who were nominated consecutively for album of the year during the same period. The Beatles, with their pop-rock sound, seemed to fit more comfortably within the Grammy's preferences.

The Evolution of Grammy Categories

Another factor that hindered the Stones' Grammy success was the lack of dedicated rock categories. Until 1980, rock bands had to compete in pop vocal performance categories, which seems like an unfair disadvantage. It wasn't until 1995 that the best rock album category was introduced, and fittingly, the Stones were the inaugural winners.

Making Up for Lost Time

The Recording Academy has since attempted to make amends. The Stones received a lifetime achievement award in 1986, becoming the first group to receive this honor. It's almost as if the Academy was acknowledging their mistake and trying to right the wrong.

Recent Grammy Success

Fortunately, the Stones' Grammy journey has taken a turn for the better in recent years. Their last two studio albums, 'Blue & Lonesome' and 'Hackney Diamonds', have both won Grammys, showcasing their enduring talent and relevance.

Will 'Foreign Tongues' Continue the Trend?

As we look ahead to the 2027 Grammy nominations, all eyes are on the Stones' latest album, 'Foreign Tongues'. With Andrew Watt at the helm, the album has an excellent chance of landing a best rock album nomination. Watt, a Grammy-winning producer, has already proven his prowess with 'Hackney Diamonds'.

A Legacy of Grammy Hall of Fame Inductees

Beyond the awards, the Stones have also seen their recordings inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Singles like '(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction' and albums like 'Sticky Fingers' and 'Exile on Main St.' have been recognized for their cultural significance.

Conclusion

The Rolling Stones' Grammy journey is a testament to the complexities of the music industry and the subjective nature of awards. Despite the initial snubs, the band has proven their longevity and talent, leaving an indelible mark on music history. As we await the 2027 Grammy nominations, it's a reminder that sometimes, great art is recognized late, but it's never too late.