Wilmington's Iconic Fountain: Repairs Delayed, Here's Why (2026)

The story of Wilmington's Kenan Memorial Fountain is a tale of history, art, and the challenges of preservation. This iconic fountain, a gift from William Rand Kenan Jr. in 1921, has been a beloved landmark for the city, but it now faces an uncertain future due to delays in its repair process.

A Fountain's Fate

The fountain's journey to restoration has been anything but smooth. Initially damaged by a contractor in 2023, the plan was to have it fixed by early 2026. However, as we enter June, the fountain remains cordoned off, a stark reminder of the challenges faced. The issue? A delay with the stone supplier, according to the city's communications manager, Amy Willis Passaretti.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the historical context. The fountain, crafted from limestone, is more than just a decorative piece. It's a memorial to William Rand Kenan Sr. and Mary Hargrave Kenan, with a darker connection to the 1898 Wilmington coup and massacre. This event, organized by leading White citizens, resulted in the deaths of dozens of Blacks and the banishment of many more.

Delays and Their Impact

The repair process began in November 2025, with the creation of molds for broken pieces. This phase also saw the removal of damaged benches and balusters, a result of frequent vehicle collisions at the busy intersection. The project, valued at $285,000, is a significant undertaking, but the delay raises questions about the fountain's future.

In my opinion, this delay is more than just a construction issue. It's a symbol of the challenges we face in preserving our history, especially when that history is complex and sometimes uncomfortable. The Kenan Memorial Fountain is not just a work of art; it's a reminder of a painful past, and its restoration is a chance for the city to confront and acknowledge its history.

A Broader Perspective

The fountain's story is a microcosm of a larger trend. As cities evolve and progress, how do we preserve our past while moving forward? It's a delicate balance, and one that often requires us to confront difficult truths.

What many might not realize is that these delays are not uncommon in projects of this nature. The unique requirements of historical preservation, the challenges of finding specialized materials and artisans, and the complexities of working within an urban environment all contribute to these delays.

Looking Ahead

As we await further updates on the fountain's repair, it's important to reflect on the larger implications. The Kenan Memorial Fountain is a testament to the power of art and history, and its restoration should be a priority. It's a chance for the city to showcase its commitment to its past and its future, and to do so in a way that honors the memories of those it commemorates.

In conclusion, the story of the Kenan Memorial Fountain is a reminder that sometimes, the most important things take time. While we await its return, let's hope that the city can navigate these challenges and bring this iconic landmark back to life, serving as a reminder of our shared history and a beacon of resilience.