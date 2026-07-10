Windows 11 Search: Faster and More Efficient without Bing (2026)

Microsoft has recently introduced a significant update to Windows 11's Search functionality, offering users the option to completely remove web results and personalize their search experience. This development marks a substantial improvement in the operating system's search capabilities, addressing long-standing user complaints about the dominance of Bing and the clutter of web suggestions. In my opinion, this change is a welcome step towards a more user-centric approach to search, where the focus is on local results and app searches, rather than being pushed towards Microsoft's services.

One of the most notable aspects of this update is the introduction of a dedicated toggle to control web results. This toggle is hidden within the Insider Experimental build 26300.8697, and it allows users to disable web searches entirely. By doing so, the search panel becomes significantly cleaner and faster, as it no longer has to wait for web round-trips. I find it particularly fascinating that the mere absence of web suggestions can make the search experience so much more responsive, especially on underpowered hardware.

The impact of this change is most evident when searching for local files. In the current stable build, a search for 'pdf' would typically return a Bing web result for PDF, with PDF editors from the Microsoft Store above local files. However, with the toggle disabled, the 'Best match' immediately displays a local PDF file, along with its file type, last modified date, location, and quick actions. This shift in priority towards local results is a significant improvement and aligns with the trend of giving users more control over their Windows experience.

Moreover, the ability to turn off the Microsoft Store toggle independently is a welcome addition. This allows users to customize their search experience further, ensuring that they only see relevant results. For instance, when searching for 'call of duty', the toggle ensures that the game from the Store is the top result, with more Store listings below. This level of customization is essential for a truly personalized search experience.

However, it's worth noting that the Search history toggle remains on by default, which may be a concern for some users. I believe that Microsoft should consider making this toggle optional, allowing users to choose whether they want to keep their search history or not. Additionally, the fact that the Search UI itself is not less crowded by default is a minor drawback. I would like to see Microsoft take further steps to streamline the search interface, making it more intuitive and user-friendly.

In conclusion, Microsoft's decision to remove web results from Windows 11 Search is a significant step towards a more user-centric approach. This change not only improves the performance and responsiveness of the search experience but also aligns with the broader trend of giving users more control over their Windows environment. While there are still areas for improvement, such as the default Search UI and the Search history toggle, I am optimistic that Microsoft will continue to refine and enhance the search functionality, making it even more powerful and personalized in the future.