Winnipeg Law Firm's Major Move: 40 Years on Main Street to Richardson Building! (2026)

Fillmore Riley LLP, a celebrated Winnipeg law firm, is making waves with its upcoming relocation from its long-standing 360 Main Street headquarters to the Richardson Building, a move that symbolizes a strategic shift in the firm's history and its commitment to the city's downtown core. This decision, made in 2024, is not just about physical relocation but also about a deeper connection to the community and a celebration of the firm's rich heritage.

Stuart Blake, the CEO and managing partner, emphasizes the firm's deep-rooted connection to Winnipeg's downtown, a commitment that predates the move. "We’re going back home in some ways," he says, reflecting on the firm's history. Fillmore Riley's roots trace back to 1883, and its presence in the Richardson Building is not new; the firm was previously known as Richards & Coutlee and later as Fillmore & Riley when it occupied the building in 1971. This return to its historical roots is a powerful statement of the firm's enduring connection to the city.

The move to the Richardson Building, a 34-story skyscraper, is a strategic decision that aligns Fillmore Riley with a corridor of investment led by the Richardson family. This includes the revitalization of the Fairmont Winnipeg hotel, the Richardson Innovation Centre, and the proposed Global Agriculture Technology Exchange, all of which are significant developments in Winnipeg's downtown. Jody Langhan, executive chair and partner, highlights the firm's close relationship with the Richardson organization, a relationship that is both professional and deeply rooted in the city's history.

The new office space, designed in collaboration with Rodych Integrated Design Inc., is a testament to the firm's focus on employee well-being and productivity. The design aims to create a bright, welcoming environment with uniformly proportioned offices and workspaces, ensuring natural light and a healthy, connected atmosphere for both lawyers and support staff. This approach to office design reflects the firm's commitment to creating a positive work environment, a key factor in attracting and retaining top talent.

The move to the Richardson Building also signifies a strategic shift in the firm's operations and its commitment to the city's downtown core. By staying in the heart of Winnipeg, Fillmore Riley reinforces its dedication to the community and its role as a key player in the city's economic and social landscape. This decision is a powerful statement of the firm's values and its belief in the importance of downtown Winnipeg.

As the firm prepares for its move, the excitement is palpable. Langhan describes the transition as "an energizing thing," a sentiment shared by the entire team. The move is not just about a change of address but about a renewed commitment to the city and a celebration of the firm's rich history and future prospects. The relocation to the Richardson Building is a pivotal moment in Fillmore Riley's journey, marking a new chapter in its ongoing story of service and success in Winnipeg.