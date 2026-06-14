Winter Juniors Qualifier Alex Allocco Sends Verbal To Dartmouth For Fall 2027 (2026)

Alex Allocco, a rising star in the world of high school swimming, has verbally committed to Dartmouth College for the fall of 2027. This commitment marks a significant milestone in Allocco's athletic and academic journey, as he looks to continue his swimming career at the prestigious Ivy League institution. With a strong performance record and a dedicated training regimen, Allocco is poised to make an immediate impact on Dartmouth's swimming program.

Allocco's swimming prowess is evident in his recent achievements. During the 2025-2026 short course season, he demonstrated remarkable improvement, slicing nearly 20 seconds from his 1650-meter freestyle time, four and a half seconds from his 500-meter freestyle time, and about a second and a half from his 200-meter freestyle time. These impressive gains were showcased at the Winter Juniors – West, where Allocco qualified for the meet for the first time, finishing 30th in the 1650 free and 58th in the 500 free, both of which were personal bests. His high school achievements are equally impressive, with runner-up finishes in the 500 free and fifth-place finishes in the 200 free at the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Championships.

On the national stage, Allocco competed at the NCSA Spring Championships, where he recorded his current personal bests in the distance events. He finished 14th in the 1650 free, 20th in the 500 free, and 136th in the 200 free. These times solidify Allocco's position as a top-tier swimmer, with his 1650-meter freestyle time placing him 21st at the Ivy League Championships, indicating his potential to be an immediate contributor to Dartmouth's team.

Dartmouth College, a Division I program, competes in the Ivy League Conference, where the men's team placed seventh out of eight teams at the conference championships. Allocco's commitment to Dartmouth is a significant development, as he joins a talented group of swimmers, including Brian He, Patrick Dunn, and Wyatt Sylvester, in the class of 2031. However, it's important to note that a verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority.

Allocco's decision to commit to Dartmouth is a testament to his hard work and dedication. With two full seasons of training still ahead before his first conference meet, he is well-positioned to make a significant impact on the team. His commitment also highlights the growing talent within the Ivy League, as Dartmouth continues to attract top swimmers from across the country. As Allocco embarks on this new chapter of his athletic career, he will undoubtedly leave his mark on Dartmouth's swimming program, contributing to its success and legacy.

In my opinion, Allocco's commitment to Dartmouth is a fascinating development in the world of college swimming. It showcases the potential for high school athletes to excel at the highest levels of competition and the importance of hard work and dedication. As Allocco continues to train and improve, he will undoubtedly become a key player for Dartmouth, helping the team achieve new heights. The future looks bright for Allocco, and I am excited to see how he continues to develop and contribute to the sport.