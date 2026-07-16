Witching Hour's latest release, 'Descending… Where Time Has Ceased to Exist', is a disappointing entry in an otherwise promising career. The German black/thrash/heavy metal trio has long been known for their unique blend of styles, but this album fails to live up to the high standards set by their previous work. While the band's talent is undeniable, the songwriting lacks the dynamics and variety that would elevate the album to greatness. The result is a collection of songs that, while individually compelling, fail to cohere as a whole, leaving the listener with a sense of unease and a desire for more. In this review, I will delve into the reasons why this album falls short of its potential and explore the implications for the band's future.
Witching Hour – Descending… Where Time Has Ceased to Exist: A Metal Album Review (2026)
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