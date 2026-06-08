WNBA Action: Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury | Game Preview & Streaming Guide (2026)

The WNBA's Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury are set to face off in a highly anticipated match on June 1st, and fans are eager to catch the action. Here's a comprehensive guide to ensure you don't miss a second of the game.

Streaming and Viewing Options

For those looking to live stream the game, NBCSN and Peacock are your go-to platforms. The link provided will take you directly to the streaming service, ensuring you can watch the Lynx take on the Mercury from the comfort of your own home. If you prefer to watch locally, Victory+ is the place to be, offering exclusive content for Minnesota Lynx fans.

Game Details

Mark your calendars for Monday, June 1st, as the tip-off is set for 9:00 PM CT. The Mortgage Matchup Center will be the arena where the action unfolds, providing an electric atmosphere for both players and spectators alike.

Injury Report and Team Updates

At the time of writing, the injury reports for both teams are yet to be released. It's crucial to stay tuned to official sources for the latest updates, as injuries can significantly impact the dynamics of the game. Keep an eye on the Lynx and Mercury's social media pages for any last-minute changes.

Jersey Spotlight

The Lynx will be donning their Rebel Edition jerseys for this match, a bold and stylish choice. Show your support by purchasing these jerseys from the official Lynx Team Store. It's a great way to showcase your team spirit and stand out in the crowd.

In summary, with the game's exciting details and viewing options, you're all set to enjoy an unforgettable evening of basketball. Don't forget to stay updated with the latest news and be a part of the WNBA action!