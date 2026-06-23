WNBA Fouls: Phoenix Mercury's Surprising Success Despite Losing Record (2026)

The WNBA's 2026 season has been a rollercoaster of foul calls and statistical surprises. While the Phoenix Mercury have quietly risen to the top of the foul game, stacking up favorable numbers in free throw rate and free throw rate differential, their overall team success is still up for debate. Meanwhile, the Chicago Sky have fallen from grace, struggling with rebounding and scoring efficiency. The Golden State Valkyries, on the other hand, have been on fire from beyond the arc, but their 2-point shooting woes may be a cause for concern. As the season unfolds, these teams and others are adjusting to the new rules and finding creative ways to win. But what does it all mean for the league and its fans? Only time will tell.

WNBA Fouls: Phoenix Mercury's Surprising Success Despite Losing Record (2026)
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