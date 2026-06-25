WNBA: Golden State Valkyries Edge Out Seattle Storm with 76-72 Win (2026)

The Golden State Valkyries held off a late charge from the Seattle Storm, winning 76-72 in a thrilling WNBA game. Janelle Salaun and Gabby Williams led the way with 22 and 19 points respectively, showcasing their scoring prowess. The Valkyries' defense was crucial, especially in the final minutes, as they held off Seattle's comeback attempt.

One of the key moments came when Salaun's fifth 3-pointer gave Golden State a 69-57 lead with 4:23 remaining. However, the Valkyries' offense suddenly dried up, missing all their next 15 shots. This allowed Seattle to cut the deficit to 71-70, putting pressure on the defending champions.

The game's outcome hinged on the final plays. With the game tied at 72-72, Seattle had the ball with 13.4 seconds left. Flau'jae Johnson's layup attempt missed, and Tiffany Hayes sealed the victory with two free throws, making it 75-72. Williams then sealed the deal with two more free throws, ensuring the Valkyries' 8-5 record remained intact.

This win highlights the Valkyries' resilience and their ability to close out games. It also showcases the importance of depth, as Hayes provided a spark off the bench with 17 points. The loss, meanwhile, extends Seattle's losing streak to eight straight games, indicating a team in need of a turnaround.

Looking ahead, the Valkyries will look to continue their winning ways on a three-game homestand, starting with a match against Los Angeles. Seattle, on the other hand, will look to snap their losing streak when they play at Portland on Wednesday.

This game had all the ingredients of a classic WNBA showdown, with high-scoring offenses and a late-game twist. The Valkyries' ability to hold off Seattle's comeback attempt will be a key factor in their playoff aspirations. As the season progresses, the WNBA continues to deliver exciting basketball, with teams fighting for playoff positions and individual players making their mark.