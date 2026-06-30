WNBA Picks Today: Odds, Game Previews, and Projections for Thursday, June 25 (2026)

WNBA Predictions: Expert Analysis and Insights for June 25

The WNBA season is in full swing, and with a three-game slate on Thursday, June 25, it's time to dive into the latest odds, game previews, and projections. As an expert analyst, I'll provide my insights and opinions on each match, offering a comprehensive guide to help you make informed betting decisions.

Toronto Tempo vs LA Sparks

The Toronto Tempo, currently shorthanded due to Kelsey Plum's injury, faces the LA Sparks. The line has shifted significantly since Plum's absence was announced, and it's now -1.5 for Toronto. The Tempo has been underperforming, with a 5.5-point deficit compared to their season average. Interestingly, they've been 1.5 points worse at home than on the road. However, their performance against non-playoff teams is a positive, as they've been seven points better than against playoff teams. The Sparks, without Plum and Cameron Brink, might not be as strong, but the market's reaction suggests caution. I lean towards the Under 179.5, as Toronto's home games tend to be lower-scoring.

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings

The Las Vegas Aces, known for their struggles against the Dallas Wings, are in a tricky spot. The Aces have been playing below their season average, while the Wings are performing worse than expected. However, the Aces have a slight edge against playoff teams, being 2.5 points better than against non-playoff teams. The total of 178.5 suggests a high-scoring game, and I initially bet the Over. Yet, the market's movement and the Aces' historical challenges with this matchup make me hesitant to back them. I'll stick to the Over, but with caution.

Seattle Storm vs New York Liberty

The Seattle Storm, a young and improving team, host the New York Liberty. Seattle's home-court advantage is notable, as they've been eight points better at home than on the road. However, the Liberty has performed better away from home and against non-playoff teams. The total of 169.5 is well-priced, and I don't see a strong case for either team. Seattle's inconsistent performance and the Liberty's recent win over the Aces make this a challenging pick. I'll pass on this game, as the market seems to agree with the cautious approach.

In conclusion, Thursday's WNBA slate offers intriguing betting opportunities. While I've provided my leanings and insights, it's essential to remember that betting involves risk. Always do your research and consider your own judgment before placing any bets.

Stay tuned for more expert analysis and predictions as the WNBA season unfolds. Follow me on social media for real-time updates and prop bets, and let's make some informed choices together!