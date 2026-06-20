WNCC Athletics: Nominate Your Cougar Heroes for the Hall of Fame! (2026)

Honoring the Legacy: WNCC Athletics Seeks Nominations for its Next Hall of Fame Class

It’s that time again for Western Nebraska Community College (WNCC) athletics to shine a spotlight on its most distinguished figures. Personally, I believe that every institution, especially those with a rich history in sports, has a duty to celebrate the individuals and teams who have not only achieved greatness but have also embodied the spirit of their community. WNCC is actively seeking nominations for its third Hall of Fame induction, and this is a fantastic opportunity for fans, alumni, and staff to ensure that deserving individuals are recognized.

What makes this particular call for nominations so poignant is its timing. The induction is slated for early 2027, a year that also marks the college’s 100th anniversary. This confluence of events isn't just a coincidence; it's a powerful statement about the enduring legacy of WNCC athletics. From my perspective, celebrating a century of athletic achievement alongside recognizing new Hall of Fame members creates a beautiful bridge between the past and the future, reminding us all of the deep roots and vibrant present of Cougar sports.

Beyond the Scoreboard: Who Deserves Recognition?

The scope of who can be nominated is wonderfully broad, encompassing former student-athletes, coaches, teams, athletic staff, and even dedicated fans and supporters. This inclusive approach is something I deeply appreciate. It acknowledges that an athletic program's success isn't solely built on the players on the field or the coaches on the sidelines; it's also shaped by the tireless work of staff and the unwavering passion of its supporters. The requirement that nominees must have been away from Cougar athletics for at least five years ensures that there's a significant period for their impact to be assessed and for their contributions to truly stand the test of time.

One thing that immediately stands out to me is the committee’s proactive stance in seeking these nominations. It’s not enough to simply wait for people to come forward. Actively reaching out to the WNCC community demonstrates a commitment to thoroughly honoring its heritage. In my opinion, this process is as much about preserving history as it is about inspiring future generations. When we see the names and stories of those who came before us immortalized, it provides a tangible goal and a source of pride for current students and athletes.

A Look Back and a Glimpse Forward

We’ve already seen some incredible individuals and groups inducted into the WNCC Hall of Fame. The inaugural class in 2017 included legends like Dick “Night Train” Lane and Bobby Jackson, names that undoubtedly resonate with long-time followers of Cougar sports. Then, the 2022 class honored Bernard Garner and the Blomenkamps/Runza, showcasing a diverse range of contributions. What this tells me is that the committee has a keen eye for recognizing both individual brilliance and collective impact. Each induction is a testament to the diverse ways people can contribute to the athletic fabric of a college.

Personally, I think the deadline of June 24 is crucial for anyone considering a nomination. The committee’s deliberations begin at the end of June, and the 2027 class will be announced in the fall. This timeline is efficient, allowing ample time for consideration and preparation for the induction ceremony. If you take a step back and think about it, the Hall of Fame isn't just an honor; it's a living history book for WNCC athletics. It’s a chance to reflect on the moments that defined eras and the people who made them possible.

What this really suggests is the importance of community engagement in maintaining and celebrating institutional pride. WNCC is not just asking for names; it’s inviting its extended family to participate in a meaningful act of remembrance and appreciation. I encourage everyone with a connection to WNCC athletics to consider who has left an indelible mark and to submit their nominations. This is our chance to ensure that the stories of excellence continue to be told.