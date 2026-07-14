Women's Cycling: Altitude Training & Upcoming Races | Wheel Talk Newsletter (2026)

The cycling world is buzzing with excitement as the sport gears up for the upcoming Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, and the altitude camps are a key part of the preparation. Top riders are spending time at these camps, away from the heat of the Italian Giro d'Italia, to fine-tune their form and strategy. This is a fascinating insight into the sport's elite training methods and the importance of altitude training. Personally, I find it intriguing that riders are choosing to train at altitude, rather than enduring the heat of the Italian summer. It's a testament to the dedication and professionalism of these athletes. What makes this particularly fascinating is the variety of teams represented at these camps. Lidl-Trek, Fenix-Premier Tech, SD Worx-Protime, and FDJ United-Suez are all sending riders to altitude, indicating a strong focus on the Tour de France Femmes. This is a significant event in the women's cycling calendar, and the teams are clearly taking it seriously. One thing that immediately stands out is the presence of pregnant riders in the peloton. Elise Chabbey and Emma Norsgaard are both expecting, and their planned comebacks before the 2028 Olympics showcase the resilience and determination of these athletes. It's a heartwarming reminder of the human side of professional cycling. In my opinion, the Baloise Ladies Tour, starting on July 15th, will be a crucial event in the lead-up to the Tour de France Femmes. The course profiles suggest a sprint-friendly route, and the expected attendance of sprinters like Zoe Backstedt, Shari Bossuyt, Charlotte Kool, Clara Copponi, and Chiara Consonni will make for exciting racing. The fact that the peloton will be mostly made up of Continental teams adds an interesting dynamic, allowing us to identify potential future stars. What many people don't realize is the impact of the UCI's crackdown on ice socks at the Giro and Tour de Suisse. This rule change highlights the ongoing efforts to ensure fair and safe racing conditions, and it's a reminder of the sport's commitment to innovation and improvement. The Wheel Talk podcast, featuring Loren, Gracie, and myself, delves into these topics and more. We discuss the importance of maternity leave and the treatment of pregnant riders, the UCI's rule changes, and the potential fit of Kate Courtney for FDJ United-Suez. It's a thought-provoking conversation that showcases the depth of analysis and insight that the Wheel Talk Discord community brings to the table. In conclusion, the altitude camps are a fascinating aspect of the Tour de France Femmes preparation, and the presence of pregnant riders adds a layer of humanity to the sport. The Baloise Ladies Tour will be a crucial event, and the UCI's rule changes are a reminder of the sport's commitment to fairness. The Wheel Talk podcast provides an insightful look into these topics, and I encourage readers to tune in and explore the world of women's cycling further.
Women's Cycling: Altitude Training & Upcoming Races | Wheel Talk Newsletter (2026)
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