World Cup 2026: Day 8 Recap - Mexico's Keeper Heroics, Brazil's Underdog Story, and More! (2026)

World Cup 2026 Day 8: A Day of Surprises and Setbacks

Day 8 of the World Cup 2026 brought a mix of surprises and setbacks, with several notable matches and incidents.

Mexico's Triumph Over South Korea

Mexico secured a 1-0 victory over South Korea in Guadalajara, becoming the first team to advance to the knockout stage. The match was intense, with South Korea pushing for an equalizer in the final moments. Mexico's goalkeeper, Raúl Rangel, made a stunning double-save to deny South Korea, securing his team's place in the last 32.

Haiti's Manager's Unique Predicament

Haiti's manager, Sébastien Migné, faced a unique challenge as he had never set foot in the country due to ongoing violence. He called up Woodensky Pierre, a Haiti-based player, without ever seeing him play, based on video performances. Migné hopes to continue his mission in Haiti in the future.

Brazil's Changes Hinted

Brazil's coach, Carlo Ancelotti, hinted at potential changes to his starting XI after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Morocco. He emphasized the need for balance and mentioned high-quality offensive players like Endrick, Matheus Cunha, and Gabriel Martinelli as potential replacements.

Canada's First-Ever World Cup Win

Canada achieved their first-ever World Cup win with a 6-0 victory over Qatar in Vancouver. The match included a hat-trick by Jonathan David and a goal-saving red card for Qatar's Assim Madibo. Canada's Cyle Larin and Alphonso Thomas were key players in the starting XI.

Scotland's Fan Gesture

Scotland's fans, the Tartan Army, made a generous donation of $10,000 to the Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence, showcasing their hospitality and goodwill during the World Cup.

England's Friendly Match

England played a behind-closed-doors friendly match against Sporting Kansas City, winning 5-1. Ivan Toney scored a hat-trick, while Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers also found the back of the net. The game was designed to provide competitive minutes for players who didn't start against Croatia.

Tuchel's Complaint and FIFA's Response

Thomas Tuchel, the England head coach, complained about photographers obstructing his view of his players during the national anthems. FIFA responded by tweaking the protocol, allowing coaches to move along the touchline and photographers to bunch closer together.

Canada vs. Qatar

In Vancouver, Canada and Qatar played out a 1-1 draw in their opening matches. Canada's Cyle Larin and Qatar's Homam El Amin were key players. Canada's Derek Cornelius and Qatar's Jassem Gaber had penalty claims, but the referee played on.

Switzerland's Late Comeback

Switzerland mounted a late comeback against Bosnia-Herzegovina, winning 4-1. Granit Xhaka took a penalty in the 97th minute, and substitutes Johan Manzambi and Rubén Vargas scored crucial goals. Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic was sent off for a goal-saving foul.

Day 8 highlighted the unpredictability and excitement of the World Cup, with several teams and players making significant impacts.