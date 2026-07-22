World Cup 2026: Didier Deschamps's Era Comes to an End as France Exit with Whimper (2026)

The World Cup 2026 has brought an unexpected twist as France, the pre-tournament favorites, suffered a stunning exit in the third-place playoff. This marks the end of an era for Didier Deschamps, a legendary figure in French football, who has guided the national team to unprecedented heights.

Deschamps' journey with France began in 2012, and his leadership has been nothing short of remarkable. With 26 World Cup games managed, he now holds the record for the most games managed by a manager in the tournament's history. His influence extended beyond the pitch, as he became the third person to win the World Cup as both a player and a manager, joining the elite club of Brazil's Mario Zagallo and West Germany's Franz Beckenbauer.

However, the 2026 tournament will be remembered for the disappointment of France's early exit. Despite their attacking prowess and a star-studded lineup featuring Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, they struggled to find their rhythm, managing just 10 shots on target in the semi-final against Spain. This performance sparked criticism from former players, with Patrick Vieira calling for a collective improvement.

Deschamps' legacy is complex. While he has led France to the brink of glory on multiple occasions, including the 2018 World Cup victory, he has faced criticism for not securing major international titles like the Euros. Yet, his impact on French football is undeniable. He transformed a team that was below par into a force to be reckoned with, maximizing the potential of a talented squad and fostering a sense of unity.

The future of French football now hangs in the balance. Zinedine Zidane, a former team-mate of Deschamps, is the favorite to take over as manager. With his own successful playing career and managerial experience at Real Madrid, Zidane could bring a new dimension to the team. However, the challenge of replacing Deschamps's immense legacy cannot be understated.

As the dust settles on this World Cup, one thing is clear: Didier Deschamps's impact on French football will be felt for generations. His leadership, tactical acumen, and desire to win have left an indelible mark on the sport, and his influence will continue to shape French football's future.