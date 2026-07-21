World Cup 2026: France vs Morocco - Mbappe's Magic Leads France to Semi-Finals (2026)

Kylian Mbappé's World Cup 2026 journey continues as France's star player, showcasing his brilliance in a 2-0 victory over Morocco in Boston. Mbappé's early penalty miss was quickly forgotten as he ignited France's attack, scoring one and assisting another for Ousmane Dembélé. This performance solidifies France's position in the semi-finals, where they will face Spain or Belgium. The question lingers: Can anyone stop Mbappé? His eight goals and three assists at this World Cup are a testament to his prowess, and his minor injury doesn't seem to hinder his determination. The future of French football looks bright, with Mbappé leading the charge. Morocco, despite their valiant efforts, bowed out at the quarter-final stage, but their coach, Mohamed Ouahbi, remains optimistic about their future. As the tournament progresses, the world watches Mbappé's magical touch, leaving fans and analysts alike in awe. The Golden Ball and Golden Boot are within reach, and the question remains: Can anyone stop this French phenomenon?

World Cup 2026: France vs Morocco - Mbappe's Magic Leads France to Semi-Finals (2026)
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