World Cup 2026: Ranking Every Team After Their First Game (2026)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has kicked off, and the tournament has already seen some surprising results and performances. As the competition progresses, it's clear that some teams are living up to their pre-tournament hype, while others are falling short of expectations. Here's a look at the top 10 teams after the first game, along with some expert analysis and commentary.

France (1/10)

France dominated Senegal in their opening match, showcasing their strength in every position. Their rampant second-half performance and pre-tournament hype make them the clear favorites. In my opinion, their depth and talent across the board are what set them apart. England (2/10)

England's attacking performance against Croatia was impressive, with Harry Kane leading the way. While they could have had more goals, their ability to create chances and score is a positive sign. However, there are slight concerns about their defense. Argentina (3/10)

With Lionel Messi leading the way, Argentina's win against Algeria was expected. His presence and genius on the field are enough to secure a top-three ranking. Personally, I think their ability to build momentum around Messi is a key strength. Germany (4/10)

Germany's 7-1 victory over Curacao is a statement win. Any team that can score seven goals in their opening fixture is a force to be reckoned with, regardless of the opposition's quality. USA (5/10)

The USA's performance against Paraguay was slick and impressive, especially with the home crowd on their side. Their surprise inclusion in the top five is well-deserved. Norway (6/10)

Norway's win against Iraq showcases their build-around Erling Haaland strategy. His strengths are utilized effectively, making them a team to watch. Colombia (7/10)

Colombia's win against Uzbekistan was powerful and quick, with Luis Diaz adding star power. They will be a threat to many teams. Morocco (8/10)

Morocco's draw with Brazil was a close affair, with a strong opening 20 minutes. Their ability to settle for a draw in the second half shows depth. Brazil (9/10)

Brazil's draw with Morocco was a shaky start, but their wily squad refused to be beaten. Their experience and tactical adjustments are key. Sweden (10/10)

Sweden's win against Tunisia, with two deadly strikers and a goal-oriented midfield, is a strong start. Their attacking prowess is a positive sign.

As the tournament progresses, these rankings will evolve, and new teams will rise to the top. The World Cup is full of surprises, and the competition is sure to be exciting as the teams battle for the ultimate prize.