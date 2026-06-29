World Cup 2026: Round of 32 Teams - Who's Through and Who's Still Fighting? (2026)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway, and the round of 32 knockout stage is shaping up to be a thrilling affair. As of now, 19 teams have secured their spots in this new round, which is a result of the tournament's expansion to 48 teams. With 13 spots still up for grabs, the remaining teams are fighting for their place in the knockout stages. The group tables are decided on head-to-head results, rather than goal difference, which has led to some surprising outcomes. Cape Verde, for instance, finished second in their group and made the knockout stage for the first time, while South Africa also navigated their way out of a group for the first time in their history. The most high-profile exit is undoubtedly Uruguay. The co-hosts, United States, Mexico, and Canada, have all qualified, as expected. Here's a breakdown of the teams that have booked their knockout-stage spots:

Mexico

United States

Germany

Argentina

France

Norway

Colombia

Switzerland

Canada

Brazil

Morocco

South Africa

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Ivory Coast

Ecuador

Netherlands

Japan

Sweden

Australia

Spain

Cape Verde

Paraguay

Egypt

Portugal

England

Ghana

Belgium

Several teams are still waiting to confirm their spots, including Algeria, Austria, DR Congo, Uzbekistan, Croatia, South Korea, Iran, Senegal, and Scotland. The remaining teams will have to fight for their places in the knockout stages, and the final group-stage matches will be crucial in determining who will progress. The 2026 World Cup is shaping up to be a highly competitive tournament, with many teams fighting for their places in the knockout stages. The expansion to 48 teams has added an extra layer of excitement, with more teams than ever before having a chance to progress. The group tables, decided on head-to-head results, have led to some surprising outcomes, with Cape Verde and South Africa making their mark on the tournament. The high-profile exit of Uruguay is a reminder that anything can happen in a World Cup, and the remaining teams will have to be on their toes to secure their places in the knockout stages.