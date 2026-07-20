World Cup 2026: Teams' Travel Distances Revealed (2026)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has showcased the challenges of long-distance travel for football teams, with some nations enduring significantly more travel than others. England's journey to the semi-finals stands out as a remarkable feat, having traveled over 14,000 miles, a staggering seven times the distance of tournament favorites France. This extensive travel has been a constant for England, with their base in Kansas City, Missouri, and frequent trips to various cities across the United States. In contrast, France's travel has been relatively minimal, with their base on the east coast and a round trip to Dallas for their semi-final against Spain.

The tournament's unique spread across three countries and 16 host cities has led to varying travel experiences. Spain and Switzerland have also covered extensive distances, with Spain logging over 12,000 miles and Switzerland exceeding 10,000 miles. Morocco's journey, despite their impressive run to the quarter-finals, involved repeated travel back to their New Jersey base, showcasing the logistical challenges of the tournament. Belgium, based in Renton, Washington, managed to keep their travel to around 4,000 miles before their exit.

The impact of travel on team performance is a topic of debate. While it's challenging to quantify its exact influence, the physical demands of the tournament are undeniable. Stale Solbakken, manager of Norway, a quarter-finalist with a shorter travel journey, acknowledged the toll it takes on players. The air conditioning, frequent flights, and large traveling parties contribute to the potential health risks, as evidenced by the scattered coughing and rasping among players.

This World Cup has highlighted the contrasting travel experiences of teams, with some enduring the rigors of extensive travel and others benefiting from more localized matches. The question remains whether the accumulated miles will become a decisive factor in the tournament's outcome, but one thing is clear: the 2026 World Cup has presented a unique challenge for teams in terms of travel and its potential impact on performance.