World Cup 2026: VAR Drama, Tiny Nation's Triumph, and Aussie's Revenge Denied (2026)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is in full swing, and the drama continues to unfold. From stunning upsets to heart-stopping VAR decisions, the tournament has already delivered some unforgettable moments. Here's a round-up of the latest action, with a focus on the Socceroos' fate and the rise of the underdogs.

VAR Drama Seals Socceroos' Next Opponents

In a heart-breaking turn of events, the Socceroos' World Cup journey has been halted by a controversial VAR decision. With their hearts set on redemption after the infamous 1997 qualifier, Australia was poised to face Egypt in the Round of 32. However, a very tight offside call in the dying moments of their match against Paraguay denied them the goal they needed to progress. This decision, made by VAR, has left the Socceroos' fate in the balance, as they now face a daunting task against Egypt, who have already secured their place in the knockouts.

The Rise of the Underdogs

The World Cup has always been a stage for the underdogs to shine, and this year is no exception. Cabo Verde, a tiny island nation, defied all odds to advance to the knockouts in their World Cup debut. With shock draws in their opening two matches and a crucial point against Saudi Arabia, they secured their place in the next round. This remarkable achievement has captured the hearts of football fans worldwide, proving that anything is possible on the beautiful game.

Belgium Dominates, New Zealand Crushed

In a lopsided encounter, Belgium dominated New Zealand, securing their place in the knockout rounds with a 5-1 thrashing. The Red Devils, led by the formidable Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, showcased their prowess in front of goal. Despite a valiant effort from New Zealand, Belgium's dominance proved too much to overcome. This victory solidifies their position as one of the tournament's top teams, leaving New Zealand's campaign in tatters.

Uruguay's Misery Continues

The two-time World Cup champions, Uruguay, are in disarray. After a miserable tournament, they bowed out with a 1-0 defeat to Spain, who secured top spot in Group H. The South Americans' campaign was marred by internal conflicts, with leading players clashing with the coach over tactics. This defeat allowed debutants Cabo Verde to secure second place, setting up an intriguing last-16 clash with the defending champions, Argentina.

France's Dominance Continues

In a display of sheer brilliance, France thrashed a second-string Norway side 4-1. Ousmane Dembele, the Ballon d'Or winner, starred with a hat-trick, one of the earliest in World Cup history. His display eased the pressure on captain Kylian Mbappe, who has been under scrutiny for not always being France's match-winner. With maximum points from their group stage, France advances as Group I winners, ready to face a third-place finisher in the last 16.

Senegal's Stunning Win

Senegal became the first African side to score five goals in a World Cup match, with Pape Gueye's stunning double inspiring them to a 5-0 win over 10-man Iraq. This victory not only boosted Senegal's chances of progressing as one of the best third-placed teams but also highlighted the tournament's competitive nature. Iraq, on the other hand, returns home without a point, having failed to live up to the expectations set by their arduous qualification journey.

As the tournament progresses, the drama intensifies, and the underdogs continue to defy the odds. With the knockouts looming, the question remains: who will rise to the occasion and claim the ultimate glory?