World Premiere of 'Freak the Mighty' at Cleveland Play House: A Heartwarming Musical Adventure (2026)

The world premiere of 'Freak the Mighty' at Cleveland Play House (CPH) is a promising musical with a lot going for it. It has a lovable duo, a nostalgic source material, and a feel-good story that introduces tough topics while maintaining levity. However, as far as new musicals go, it's a solid showing that hasn't yet tapped into the compelling, captivating elements that make for a can't-miss hit. Personally, I think this musical has the potential to be a Broadway sensation, but it needs to infuse itself with more of that wow factor, more punch, and more memorability. The story, based on the novel by Rodman Philbrick, follows Maxwell Kane, a young teen with a hulking presence and a learning disability, and his friendship with Kevin "Freak" Avery, who lives with a rare genetic condition affecting his growth and physical ability. The premiere is a co-production between CPH and Seattle Rep, and while it fits within CPH's repertoire, its appeal strays from the theater company's typical offerings. The show's target primary audience is likely young, but its broad appeal lies in the story's cuteness. Netza Jimenez plays Maxwell Kane, and Cornelius Kittrell plays Kevin "Freak" Avery, and both actors convince us of their adolescence and friendship. The musical's book by Anthony Drewe follows a predictable rhythm, and while the narrative does pull at heart strings, that predictability lessens its impact. Drewe also contributed lyrics to Ryan Fielding Garrett's playful musical compositions, which are familiar and pull the narrative along, but they fall slightly short of delivering that sweeping, emotional punch needed to leave truly lasting impressions. Under director Michael Barakiva, the show's creatives have successfully brought Portsmouth to life. The set design, lighting, and sound design all contribute to the immersive experience. However, the musical's future is yet to be determined, and it may need to infuse itself with more of that wow factor, more punch, and more memorability before it faces down The Great White Way. Personally, I think this musical has the potential to be a Broadway sensation, but it needs to take a step back and think about how to make it more captivating and memorable. In my opinion, the show's strength lies in its lovable duo and feel-good story, but it needs to find a way to make the narrative more compelling and the musical numbers more impactful. From my perspective, the show has the potential to be a hit, but it needs to find a way to stand out from the crowd and leave a lasting impression on audiences.
World Premiere of 'Freak the Mighty' at Cleveland Play House: A Heartwarming Musical Adventure (2026)
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