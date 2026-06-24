World's First Thorium-Powered Nuclear Clock: Unlocking the Secrets of the Universe (2026)

The world of physics has just witnessed a groundbreaking development with the creation of the first-ever thorium nuclear optical clock, a remarkable feat that promises to revolutionize our understanding of time and the universe. This achievement is not just a technical marvel but also a significant step towards unlocking the mysteries of fundamental physics and the search for dark matter.

A Clock Like No Other

What makes this clock so extraordinary is its reliance on thorium-229, an isotope that has long been a subject of fascination for physicists. The transition at 148 nanometers, accessible to lasers, and its unique origin as a probe of fundamental physics, sets this clock apart from conventional atomic clocks. The researchers embedded thorium-229 nuclei in a calcium fluoride crystal and used continuous absorption spectroscopy to keep the laser locked to the nuclear resonance, marking a significant advancement in clock technology.

The Power of Continuous Absorption

One of the key innovations is the use of continuous absorption spectroscopy, which allowed the researchers to continuously probe the thorium isomer without waiting for its long lifetime to run its course. This method produced three orders of magnitude more signal photons per second than fluorescence, addressing a practical challenge in clock building. The result was a clock that could operate for a day without intervention, demonstrating shot-noise-limited fractional frequency instability of 3 × 10^-12/√(τ/s).

Overcoming Challenges

However, the journey to this breakthrough was not without challenges. The most striking limitation came from the crystal itself, as realigning the laser changed the exact path through the thorium-doped crystal, causing the system to probe slightly different local regions each time. This led to fractional frequency instabilities in the low 10^-14 range, with reproducibility between runs on different days limited to about 5 × 10^-13. The team suspects local strain from structural inhomogeneity inside the crystal, pointing to the need for further improvements in crystal growth and doping homogeneity.

A New Window into Dark Matter

The broader importance of this clock lies in its sensitivity to fluctuations in fundamental constants. The thorium-229 transition is unusually responsive to these fluctuations, making it an ideal tool for searching for ultralight scalar dark matter. The researchers used about 23 hours of data from the 20-second operating mode to search for periodic signals between 20 seconds and 1 day, placing new upper limits on possible dark-matter couplings. For coupling to photons, the thorium clock already produced constraints that compete with the best atomic-clock comparisons, while for couplings tied to the strong force and quark masses, it pushed into parameter space 100 to 1000 times deeper than earlier atomic-clock experiments.

Looking Ahead

The future of nuclear clocks looks promising, with several straightforward ways to improve performance. Increasing vacuum-ultraviolet laser power, using longer crystals and VUV cavities, and exploring other crystal hosts could further enhance the clock's accuracy. The researchers also point to spinless solids as a way to suppress magnetic broadening from neighboring fluorine nuclei, with a projected fractional frequency instability near 10^-16/√(τ/s) for a future solid-state thorium clock.

Practical Implications

This breakthrough has significant practical implications, offering precision physicists a new instrument for testing the stability of nature's constants and searching for dark matter over timescales from seconds to a day. In the longer term, it sketches a path toward solid-state nuclear clocks that could rival the best optical atomic clocks while being less vulnerable to outside disturbances. If these improvements materialize, thorium-229 may become a powerful tool for probing physics beyond the standard model.

In conclusion, the creation of the first-ever thorium nuclear optical clock is a remarkable achievement that opens up new possibilities for scientific exploration. As we continue to push the boundaries of technology and understanding, we can only imagine the exciting discoveries that await us in the world of physics and beyond.