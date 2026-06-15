Wrestling Roundup: Winners and Losers of the Week - June 2026 (2026)

The Weekly Rundown: Wrestling's Highs and Lows

Welcome to my weekly wrestling review, where I dissect the latest happenings in the world of professional wrestling. This week, we witnessed a rollercoaster of highs and lows, with some promotions delivering thrilling matches while others left fans wanting more.

The AEW Conundrum

Let's start with AEW, where the women's division continues to be a source of frustration. Despite having a talented roster, the booking decisions have been questionable. A single squash match on Wednesday night and a hastily thrown together main event aren't enough to satisfy fans or critics.

Personally, I think Tony Khan needs to address this issue head-on. The women's division deserves more screen time and meaningful storylines. It's not just about equality; it's about maximizing the potential of these incredible athletes. The recent backlash and the need for damage control highlight a deeper problem. If AEW wants to be a leader in the industry, it must showcase its women's division with the same enthusiasm as its male counterparts.

AAA's Surprising Triumph

Now, let's shift gears and talk about AAA, which has been making waves for all the right reasons. The El Grande Americano storyline, despite its initial skepticism, culminated in a match that has wrestling fans buzzing. The main event of Noche de los Grandes has been hailed as a standout moment, with Chad Gable and Ludwig Kaiser delivering a performance worthy of 'Match of the Year' conversations.

What makes this particularly fascinating is how AAA took a seemingly lackluster storyline and transformed it into a major success. This is a testament to the power of storytelling and in-ring performance. AAA has reminded us that with the right execution, any feud can capture the imagination of the wrestling world.

WWE's Creative Crisis

Moving on to WWE, the past week has been a creative rollercoaster, especially for the up-and-coming talent on Raw. The booking decisions have left many fans scratching their heads. Jacob Fatu's loss and subsequent submission to Roman Reigns, Bron Breakker's recent setbacks, and the handling of Oba Femi's storyline all point to a lack of long-term vision.

In my opinion, WWE is missing an opportunity to build new stars. Instead of pushing the future of the company, they're relying on established names like Rollins, Reigns, and Lesnar. This short-sighted approach undermines the potential of these young wrestlers and perpetuates a cycle of creative stagnation. WWE should be embracing a new era, but it seems they're struggling to let go of the past.

Jade Cargill's Rising Star

One wrestler who continues to shine, regardless of wins and losses, is Jade Cargill. Her recent matches against Rhea Ripley and Alexa Bliss have solidified her position in the WWE hierarchy. What's even more exciting is the potential dream match against Charlotte Flair, which has fans on the edge of their seats.

Cargill's journey is a testament to the power of character development and in-ring storytelling. She has found chemistry with her opponents, creating compelling rivalries. From my perspective, the Jade Cargill experiment is a resounding success, proving that investing in talent and storytelling pays off in the long run.