Wrinkled Skin Milk Pudding: Richmond's Newest Cantonese Dessert Shop HéMadeDessert Opens June 2! (2026)

The Wrinkle in Richmond’s Dessert Scene: A New Take on Tradition

There’s something undeniably captivating about a dessert that dares to be described as ‘wrinkly.’ Personally, I think it’s a bold move, one that immediately sparks curiosity. Richmond’s newest addition, HéMadeDessert, is not just opening a shop; it’s introducing a conversation starter. Wrinkle skin milk pudding—or double skin milk pudding—is a Cantonese delicacy that’s as intriguing as it sounds. But what makes this particularly fascinating is how it challenges our expectations of what a dessert should look and feel like.

A Dessert with a Story



The wrinkle skin milk pudding is more than just a treat; it’s a cultural artifact. Originating from Shunde, a city in Guangdong, China, this dessert is a testament to the region’s rich culinary heritage. Made from milk, egg whites, and sugar, it boasts a unique double layer of wrinkled milk skin atop a creamy pudding. It’s like a panna cotta with a personality—and a history. What many people don’t realize is that this dessert is a bridge between generations, a taste of childhood for many Cantonese individuals who’ve grown up with it.

Beyond Bubble Tea: The Vision Behind HéMadeDessert



The story of HéMadeDessert is as layered as its signature pudding. Founded by four friends who met in high school and university, the shop is a passion project born out of a desire to move beyond the ubiquitous bubble tea trend. In my opinion, this is a smart pivot. While bubble tea has its place, there’s a growing appetite for authentic, traditional Asian desserts that go beyond the usual suspects. These friends aren’t just opening a shop; they’re creating a space that feels both nostalgic and fresh.

What this really suggests is a broader shift in the food scene. Richmond and Vancouver are no strangers to Asian desserts, but HéMadeDessert is carving out a niche by focusing on the traditional. From golden cassava ginger soup to ground black sesame paste, their menu is a love letter to Cantonese cuisine. It’s not just about selling desserts; it’s about preserving and sharing a culture.

The Menu: A Journey Through Flavors



One thing that immediately stands out is the diversity of the menu. Beyond the wrinkle skin milk pudding, HéMadeDessert offers a range of dishes that cater to both sweet and savory cravings. Curry fish balls, triple sauce steamed rice noodles, and in-house made flaky egg tarts—it’s a lineup that feels both familiar and exciting.

A detail that I find especially interesting is their commitment to freshness. Visitors can watch mochi being made in the open kitchen, adding a layer of transparency and authenticity to the experience. This isn’t just a dessert shop; it’s a destination.

Why This Matters



If you take a step back and think about it, HéMadeDessert is part of a larger trend in the food industry. There’s a growing demand for authenticity and cultural specificity. People aren’t just looking for food; they’re seeking stories, connections, and experiences. This shop isn’t just selling desserts; it’s selling a piece of Cantonese culture.

From my perspective, this is where the real value lies. In a world dominated by fast food and globalized flavors, places like HéMadeDessert remind us of the importance of preserving traditions. It’s a small but significant contribution to Richmond’s culinary landscape.

Looking Ahead



As HéMadeDessert prepares to open its doors on June 2, I can’t help but wonder what the future holds. Will this spark a resurgence of interest in traditional Cantonese desserts? Will other entrepreneurs follow suit, bringing lesser-known dishes to the forefront? Personally, I think this is just the beginning.

What this really suggests is that there’s still so much to explore in the world of Asian cuisine. Richmond, with its diverse population and vibrant food scene, is the perfect place for such experimentation. HéMadeDessert isn’t just a shop; it’s a catalyst for something bigger.

Final Thoughts



In a city as diverse as Richmond, every new restaurant or dessert shop adds another layer to its cultural tapestry. HéMadeDessert is more than just a place to grab a sweet treat; it’s a celebration of tradition, friendship, and innovation. As someone who’s always on the lookout for unique culinary experiences, I’m excited to see how this shop evolves.

This raises a deeper question: How do we balance innovation with tradition? HéMadeDessert seems to have found a sweet spot, and I, for one, am here for it. If you’re in Richmond, make sure to stop by—not just for the wrinkle skin milk pudding, but for the story behind it.