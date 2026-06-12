Wuthering Waves x Cyberpunk: Edgerunners - A Stunning Collaboration Event (2026)

Wuthering Waves, the gacha game that's been making waves in the gaming community, is about to get a major upgrade with its Cyberpunk: Edgerunners collaboration. This collaboration, inspired by the Netflix anime spin-off, is set to bring two 5-Star crossover Resonators, Lucy and Rebecca, to the game on June 8th as part of v3.4. What makes this collaboration particularly exciting is the fact that Lucy and Rebecca demand their own gacha pull currency, which is a bit sneaky because if you've been saving up Radiant Tides, they won't work here. However, you can convert your Astrite into the new currency to pull for the Night City visitors as usual.

In my opinion, this collaboration is a game-changer for Wuthering Waves. The fact that Lucy and Rebecca demand their own currency is a clever move by the developers, as it encourages players to explore different aspects of the game and potentially spend more money. It's also a great way to keep players engaged and invested in the game.

One thing that immediately stands out is the fact that Lucy and Rebecca look like they've stepped right out of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners show. Their designs are stunning and perfectly capture the cyberpunk aesthetic. What many people don't realize is that this collaboration is not just about the visual appeal, but also about the gameplay. Lucy and Rebecca have unique abilities and combat kits that are sure to add a new layer of depth to the game.

From my perspective, the fact that Wuthering Waves is adding a new Resonator, Lucilla, with a photography-themed combat kit is also a significant upgrade. This new Resonator is sure to add a new dimension to the game and provide players with a fresh and exciting experience. The addition of various in-game events themed around Cyberpunk 2077, such as a Night City-inspired explorable environment and the return of the bike racing minigame with online multiplayer, is also a welcome addition.

However, I'm curious to see where Lucy and Rebecca will fit into the overall meta of the game. Are they going to be topping tier lists? This is a question that many players are asking, and I'm sure that the developers will be closely monitoring the performance of these new Resonators. In my opinion, the fact that everyone will get Rebecca for free is a great way to encourage players to try out the new collaboration and see what it's all about.

In conclusion, the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners collaboration is a major upgrade for Wuthering Waves. It's a clever move by the developers that encourages players to explore different aspects of the game and spend more money. The stunning designs of Lucy and Rebecca, along with their unique abilities and combat kits, are sure to add a new layer of depth to the game. I'm excited to see how this collaboration plays out and where Lucy and Rebecca will fit into the overall meta of the game.