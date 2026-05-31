WWE Clash in Italy 2026: Predicted Heel and Face Turns (2026)

The upcoming WWE Clash in Italy 2026 is set to be a pivotal moment in the company's history, marking the first time a premium live event will take place in the country. With major world title implications and a focus on long-term storytelling, the event promises to be a spectacle. Here's a deep dive into the potential heel and face turns that could shape the narrative leading up to SummerSlam.

The Bloodline: A Tyrant's Rise or a Face's Redemption?

The central focus of the event is the highly anticipated match between Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu, known as Tribal Combat. The outcome of this rivalry will be crucial in determining the future of The Bloodline. If Fatu emerges victorious and dethrones Reigns, he could quickly transform into a tyrant, much like his character development in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. This would allow The Usos to reclaim their face status by rebelling against Fatu's reckless leadership. However, the idea of Reigns remaining a face after such a significant defeat is intriguing, especially given his history of ego-driven dark turns, even with Solo Sikoa as his enforcer. The question remains: can The Bloodline maintain its face status, or will Fatu's win lead to a heel turn?

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair: A Women's Championship Showdown?

While Rhea Ripley's title defense against Jade Cargill takes center stage, the real tension lies in the women's division. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, known as The Allies of Convenience, have been playing nice, but their alliance is fragile. With the WWE Women's Championship on the line, it's only a matter of time before one of them turns on the other, and the champion. The question is, could this turn happen at Clash in Italy? It's a possibility, but WWE might hold off on such a dramatic twist until after Ripley's title defense. The tension between these three women has been building, and a turn could be a powerful moment, but WWE's timing will be crucial.

Brock Lesnar: The Final Chapter or a New Beginning?

Brock Lesnar's surprise return to WWE to face Oba Femi has sparked excitement, but it also signals the end of an era. Lesnar's career is approaching its conclusion, and WWE is trying to extract every last bit of value from him. For Femi's momentum to continue, Lesnar should suffer another loss, setting the stage for his retirement. Paul Heyman's potential turn against his client adds an intriguing layer to the story. The final chapter of Lesnar's career could culminate at SummerSlam, where he might play a face role, providing a fitting conclusion to his legendary career.

Becky Lynch: Redemption or Spiral into Heels?

Becky Lynch, known for her ability to thrive as both a face and a heel, is on a journey of self-discovery. Her latest run as The Man has been a success, elevating rising stars like Lyra Valkyria and Maxxine Dupri. However, a potential loss to Sol Ruca could be a turning point. Lynch's history of spiraling after losses could lead her to turn face, as she recognizes the error of her ways. This would be a powerful moment, as Lynch's character development has been a hallmark of her career. The question remains: will she turn face or continue her heel run, and what impact will this have on the women's division?

In conclusion, the WWE Clash in Italy 2026 is poised to deliver dramatic turns and pivotal moments. The Bloodline's fate, the women's championship showdown, Lesnar's final chapter, and Lynch's journey of self-discovery all intertwine to create a compelling narrative. As the event approaches, fans can expect surprises and twists that will shape the future of WWE, leaving them eager for the next chapter in this ever-evolving story.