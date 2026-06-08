On June 2nd, WWE NXT delivered an intriguing episode, packed with high-stakes matches and intriguing storylines. Tony D'Angelo's NXT Championship defense against Kam Hendrix was the highlight, but the show's real gems lay in the undercard. Zaria's dominant performance against Lizzy Rain showcased her growing confidence and potential as a top heel. However, the real surprise came in the form of OTM's victory over The Culling, which raises questions about the future of DarkState and Shawn Spears' role within it. Meanwhile, Jackson Drake's continued success against Tate Wilder highlights the need for more creative booking for the latter. The show's conclusion saw Kelani Jordan and Kendal Grey agreeing to a number one contender's match, setting the stage for an exciting future for the NXT Women's Championship. Overall, the show was a mixed bag, with some strong performances and intriguing storylines, but also some missed opportunities and underwhelming segments. WWE NXT continues to be a platform for emerging stars, but it needs to find a balance between showcasing new talent and developing existing storylines to keep fans engaged.
WWE NXT Results and Highlights: Tony D'Angelo Defends NXT Championship | June 2, 2023 (2026)
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