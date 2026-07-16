WWE Raw: Oba Femi's Next Loss Predicted, King of the Ring Tournament Begins (2026)

The world of WWE is about to get a whole lot more intense as we head into the build-up to Night of Champions. With Raw taking center stage tonight, the action is set to be fast and furious, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

The King of the Ring Tournament: A Crown Fit for a Ruler?

One of the most intriguing storylines is the King of the Ring tournament, which officially kicks off on this episode of Raw. The tournament bracket includes the formidable Oba Femi, who has already proven his worth by taking on Brock Lesnar. However, there's a catch - the winner of this tournament earns a shot at the world title at SummerSlam, and WWE seems to have other plans for Femi.

Personally, I think this is a clever move by the creative team. By setting up Femi for a potential loss, they're creating an air of uncertainty and keeping the audience engaged. It's a classic case of 'expect the unexpected', and it adds an element of surprise to the tournament. What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential for a Lesnar-Femi rematch, which could be a thrilling culmination of their rivalry.

A Night of Potential Showdowns

Raw promises to deliver more than just the tournament. The Tribal Combat outcome has left Jacob Fatu in an interesting position, and his reaction to potentially joining the 'Roman Reigns Kiss My Ass Club' is something I'm eager to witness. The Vision's search for a new member adds an air of mystery, and I can't help but wonder if they'll find a worthy addition soon.

The potential match between Rey Mysterio and Intercontinental Champion Penta is another highlight. With Mysterio earning a future shot, the question remains: will they face off at Night of Champions, or will Penta's tournament journey determine their fate?

Unraveling the WWE's Master Plan

As an observer, I can't help but analyze the bigger picture. The WWE's booking decisions often hint at their long-term vision, and it's clear that they're building towards something significant. The potential rematch between Femi and Lesnar, the uncertain future of Dominik Mysterio, and the intriguing dynamic between LA Knight and The Usos all point to a carefully crafted narrative.

What many people don't realize is that these seemingly isolated matches and storylines are often interconnected. It's a complex web of storytelling, and it's a testament to the WWE's ability to keep fans invested. If you take a step back and think about it, the WWE is like a master puppeteer, pulling the strings to create a captivating performance.

A Night of Champions Preview

With Night of Champions just around the corner, tonight's Raw is a crucial preview of what's to come. The potential for unexpected twists and turns is high, and I, for one, am excited to see how the WWE delivers on its promise of an action-packed build-up.

So, as we tune in to Raw, let's embrace the unpredictability and enjoy the ride. After all, in the world of WWE, anything can happen, and that's what makes it so thrilling.