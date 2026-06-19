WWE's Liv Morgan: My Pop Star Bootcamp Experience (2026)

Liv Morgan, the WWE Women's World Champion, has revealed an intriguing aspect of her preparation for her new theme song and music video, 'Trouble'. In an interview on 'The Early Bird Special', Morgan shared her experience of attending a pop star boot camp, which she found both challenging and exhilarating. This immersive training session, lasting three days, focused on memorizing intricate choreography and mastering the technical aspects of filming a music video. Morgan described it as a 'very iconic' experience, drawing parallels to the world of pop stardom, specifically mentioning Britney Spears as an inspiration.

The boot camp, according to Morgan, was an intense and transformative journey. She spent hours each day rehearsing choreography, attending wardrobe fittings, and learning how to work with microphones. This level of preparation is often associated with live performances, and Morgan's dedication to the process was remarkable. She expressed a sense of surprise at her own willingness to embark on such an unconventional path, highlighting the unique opportunities that arise in the world of professional wrestling.

As Morgan shifts her focus to the Queen Of The Ring tournament, where she will face Charlotte Flair in the semi-finals, her journey with 'Trouble' serves as a testament to her dedication and versatility. The music video and theme song have not only elevated her profile but also showcased her ability to adapt to different roles, from a fierce competitor in the ring to a pop star in the music video. This transformation is a testament to her commitment to her craft and her willingness to explore new avenues, making her a versatile and captivating figure in the WWE universe.

The boot camp experience, as described by Morgan, is a fascinating insight into the behind-the-scenes preparation that goes into creating a successful music video and theme song. It highlights the dedication and hard work that athletes in the entertainment industry put in to deliver a polished and professional performance. Morgan's journey with 'Trouble' is a testament to her ability to embrace new challenges and emerge as a versatile and captivating performer, leaving a lasting impression on fans and critics alike.