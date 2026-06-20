WWE SmackDown Highlights: Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and More! (2026)

It's that time again, folks! The WWE Universe is abuzz with excitement as we gear up for another electrifying episode of SmackDown, set to air this Friday at 8ET/7CT on USA. But before we dive into the action, let me share some thoughts on what's in store for us.

First things first, Cody Rhodes is back, and he's not here to play games. After his controversial title defense against Gunther at WWE Clash in Italy, Rhodes is ready to face the music and address the elephant in the room. Personally, I think this is a pivotal moment for Rhodes, as he navigates the aftermath of a controversial win. What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential for a dramatic showdown between Rhodes and Gunther, setting the stage for a heated rivalry. In my opinion, this is the kind of high-stakes drama that WWE thrives on, and I can't wait to see how it unfolds.

Speaking of controversial wins, Rhea Ripley is on a roll. Her successful defense against Jade Cargill at WWE Clash in Italy has put her in the spotlight once again. From my perspective, this victory solidifies Ripley's status as a force to be reckoned with in the women's division. What many people don't realize is that Ripley's rise to prominence has been a testament to her resilience and determination. She's not just a champion; she's a symbol of empowerment for women in wrestling.

Now, let's talk about the Queen of the Ring Tournament. With Bayley, Raquel Rodriguez, Jacy Jayne, and Kiana James set to collide in a Fatal 4-Way match, the stakes are higher than ever. One thing that immediately stands out is the diversity of talent in this tournament. From the high-flying moves of Bayley to the technical prowess of Raquel Rodriguez, this match promises to be a showcase of the best in women's wrestling. What this really suggests is that the WWE women's division is in a golden age, with a new generation of stars ready to take center stage.

And let's not forget about the King of the Ring Tournament. Damian Priest, Trick Williams, Bron Breakker, and Dominik Mysterio are all set to battle it out in a Fatal 4-Way match. If you take a step back and think about it, this tournament is a microcosm of the WWE landscape. Each of these men brings something unique to the table, and their clash promises to be explosive. What this raises a deeper question: Who will emerge as the ultimate champion, and what does that mean for the future of WWE?

Finally, let's talk about the ongoing feud between Carmelo Hayes and Ricky Saints. After their double count-out and post-match brawling last week, the tension between these two is palpable. Personally, I think this feud has the makings of a classic. What makes it particularly intriguing is the dynamic between Hayes and Saints. One is a charismatic showman, while the other is a methodical wrestler. Their clash is a battle of styles, and I can't wait to see who comes out on top.

In conclusion, this Friday's episode of SmackDown promises to be a night to remember. With so much on the line, from title defenses to high-stakes tournaments, the action is sure to be non-stop. So, mark your calendars, grab your snacks, and get ready for a night of wrestling like no other. As always, I'll be tuning in, and I can't wait to see what unfolds. Until then, folks, keep on wrestling!