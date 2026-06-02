Xiaomi 17T Pro: Flagship Features, Leica Camera, and Massive Battery (2026)

The Xiaomi 17T Pro is a smartphone that packs a punch with its impressive features and competitive pricing. While it may not be a groundbreaking upgrade for those who already own the Xiaomi 15T Pro, it certainly offers a compelling alternative to the iPhone and Samsung devices on the market. What makes this phone particularly fascinating is its ability to offer flagship-level features at a much lower price point. Personally, I think it's a game-changer for those seeking a balance between performance, features, and affordability.

One of the standout features is its Leica-powered camera system. The 50MP main camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor and 5x optical zoom is exceptional for its price category. The addition of Leica features, such as pro settings and filters, enhances the overall photography experience. I was impressed with the camera's performance in various conditions, including low light, and it produced some nice bokeh portraits. The Leica Live Moment feature, similar to Apple's Live Photos, adds a fun twist to capturing moments.

The phone's display is another highlight, boasting a fast 144Hz refresh rate and TUV Rheinland certifications for eye protection. The 6.83-inch screen offers a smooth and immersive visual experience. However, what many people don't realize is that the ultra-wide and selfie cameras could be better, but the main camera and telephoto lens are impressive and more than capable for most users.

Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor powers the Xiaomi 17T Pro, delivering solid performance for gaming and video editing. With 12GB of RAM and either 512GB or 1TB of storage, it handles multitasking and storage needs with ease. The inclusion of Google Gemini and Circle to Search adds a layer of AI functionality, although I found the AI beautify feature to be less impressive compared to the competition.

The battery life is undoubtedly one of the phone's strongest suits. With a whopping 7000mAh battery, it promises more than 20 hours of continuous use, and the 100W wall adaptor included in the box charges the phone from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. The smart charging feature, which adjusts charging based on battery level, temperature, and app use, is a welcome addition. Additionally, the phone supports wireless charging with up to 50W and even offers reverse wireless charging.

The Xiaomi 17T Pro comes with a range of freebies, including three months of Google AI Pro, three months of YouTube Premium, a complimentary screen replacement within six months, a $200 discount, and a bonus tablet. Xiaomi also offers a wide array of accessories, such as the REDMI Headphones Neo, Xiaomi Watch S5, Xiaomi Buds 6, and Xiaomi Smart Band 10, which further enhance the overall user experience. The phone is available for $1299, which is a great deal considering the value it offers.

In conclusion, the Xiaomi 17T Pro is a smartphone that delivers on its promises, offering a premium experience without the premium price tag. It's a phone that checks all the boxes for those seeking a feature-rich, high-performance device without breaking the bank. From its impressive camera system to its exceptional battery life and AI capabilities, it's a solid choice for anyone in the market for a new smartphone. If you're looking for a device that offers more bang for your buck, the Xiaomi 17T Pro is definitely worth considering.