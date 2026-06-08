Xiaomi 17T Pro Review: The Ultimate Upgrade Guide (2026)

The Xiaomi 17T Pro is a smartphone that aims to build on the success of its predecessor, the Xiaomi 15T Pro. While it may not be a radical departure from the previous model, the 17T Pro offers several upgrades that keep it relevant in the upper-mid-range market for 2026. Personally, I think this is a smart move by Xiaomi, as it allows them to maintain a strong presence in this segment without the need for a complete overhaul.

One of the key upgrades is the new Dimensity 9500 chipset, which is a significant step up from last year's Dimensity 8500. In my opinion, this is a crucial improvement, as it brings the device's performance and efficiency to a new level. The 3nm technology behind the Dimensity 9500 promises faster processing speeds and improved power efficiency, which are essential for a smooth user experience.

Another notable upgrade is the larger 7,000 mAh battery, which is a welcome addition for those who want to extend their device's battery life. The 100W wired charging support is also a significant improvement over the 90W charging of the previous model. However, I find it interesting that the 50W wireless charging support remains unchanged, as I would have expected Xiaomi to take this opportunity to enhance the wireless charging capabilities as well.

The Xiaomi 17T Pro's design is also worth noting. With a glass front and back, and an aluminum frame, it has a premium feel. The IP68 ingress protection ensures that the device is dust-tight and water-resistant, which is a valuable feature for any smartphone. The 6.83-inch OLED display is another standout feature, offering vibrant colors and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate.

In terms of camera hardware, the Xiaomi 17T Pro inherits the excellent 50MP main sensor and 5x periscope telephoto shooter from the 15T Pro. This means that users can expect high-quality photos and videos, even in low-light conditions. The 12MP ultra-wide angle lens is also a welcome addition, providing a versatile shooting experience.

One thing that immediately stands out is the device's resemblance to the Poco X8 Pro Max and Poco F8 Ultra. These phones share many features and hardware with the 17T Pro, which could be seen as a double-edged sword. On one hand, it means that Xiaomi is leveraging its expertise to create a solid device. On the other hand, it may also lead to some confusion among consumers who are unsure about the branding and positioning of these devices.

Overall, the Xiaomi 17T Pro is a solid upgrade to the 15T Pro, offering improved performance, battery life, and design. However, it is important to consider the device's resemblance to other Xiaomi models and how this may impact its positioning in the market. In my opinion, Xiaomi has done a good job of refreshing the 15T Pro without making it feel like a complete overhaul. The 17T Pro is a strong contender in the upper-mid-range market, and it will be interesting to see how it performs against its competitors in the coming months.